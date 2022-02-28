Sunderland player sends Marcelo Bielsa message after Leeds United exit

Sunderland winger Jack Clarke has thanked Marcelo Bielsa for the “belief you had in me and many others” after the world-renowned coach was sacked yesterday.

Bielsa ended Leeds’ 17-year wait for Premier League football by securing promotion in 2019/20 but after a poor run that has left them just two points above the relegation zone, the club decided it was time to move on.

The decision has drawn an outpouring of emotion from across English football and Clarke – a product of the Whites academy whose breakthrough at Elland Road came under the Argentine coach – was quick to send a message of his own.

This man gave me my opportunity in football and too play for a club @LUFC that has and always will be close too mine and my families hearts something that I will always be grateful for. Thank-you Marcelo for the opportunity and belief you had in me and many others💛💙 pic.twitter.com/5biuhZBZmj — Jack Clarke (@JackClarke09) February 27, 2022

The 21-year-old is on loan at Sunderland from Tottenham and earned his £10 million move to the north London club due in no small part to the faith shown in him by Bielsa in his breakthrough season.

Clarke was handed his Leeds debut just months into the Argentine’s tenure and went on to make 25 appearances in the 2018/19 campaign.

Spurs came calling the following summer and a number of EFL loans have followed but it seems the winger has not forgotten Bielsa’s impact.

The Verdict

Clarke’s message is just one of many from the players that featured for Bielsa during his Leeds tenure, which is a testament to the impact he has had at Elland Road.

He helped so many Whites players step their game up a level and the faith he showed in the winger during his breakthrough season was vital to his emergence.

It’s a real shame that things ended the way it did for Bielsa at Leeds but hopefully, messages like this from Clarke and many others will help the Argentine fully appreciate the impact that he has had.

He’s had a transformative effect on a club that appeared stuck when he arrived, which is exactly the sort of thing Sunderland could do with at the moment.