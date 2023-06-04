Sunderland have been offered hope of retaining Anthony Patterson, with reports suggesting that the goalkeeper would be open to a new contract at the Stadium of Light.

Tony Mowbray's side reached the Championship play-offs in impressive fashion during the season gone by, albeit their promotion hopes were ended by Luton Town at the semi-final stage.

Patterson played a crucial role in Sunderland's positive campaign, playing his part in every fixture.

Who is Anthony Patterson?

Patterson is a Sunderland academy graduate who, after a spell on loan at Notts County, has established himself as the first choice goalkeeper at the Stadium of Light.

The 23-year-old played in all 48 of Sunderland's league and play-off games last season, conceding 55 goals and keeping 14 clean sheets.

He is also an England U21 international and is currently preparing to link up with Lee Carsley's squad for their end-of-season fixtures later this month.

What is Anthony Patterson's contract situation at Sunderland?

Patterson is only 12 months into his latest Sunderland contract, having signed a four-year agreement in June 2022.

The goalkeeper's terms run until the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

However, Alan Nixon reports on his Patreon account that Patterson would be "willing to sign a new deal at Sunderland despite Premier League interest" emerging in him over the summer.

Later in the article it is again noted how Patterson "would be happy to commit to a longer deal at the Stadium of Light over the summer".

Who is interested in signing Anthony Patterson?

There's been interest from both Wolves and Leicester City, according to Nixon.

However, amid these claims that Patterson would commit to new terms at Sunderland, there's doubt about how suitable both destinations would be.

With Jose Sa the first choice at Wolves, it's not clear if Patterson would start for Wolves in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Leicester have suffered relegation back into the EFL alongside Leeds United and Southampton. That deal is now described as "less attractive" given that Sunderland and Leicester are going to be divisional rivals next year.

Patterson has, in total, made a total of 77 appearances in the Sunderland first-team, having helped them win promotion from League One and become a force back in the Championship.