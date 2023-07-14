Sunderland's transfer strategy since Kyril Louis-Dreyfus obtained ownership of the club has been very clear - the signing of young, promising talents who can make an impact in the first-team at the Stadium of Light immediately are of utmost importance.

The likes of Dennis Cirkin, Niall Huggins and Jay Matete signed in the first summer of Louis-Dreyfus being on board, but once he became the majority shareholder last year, coupled with the club's promotion to the Championship, the recruitment drive really kicked in.

Dan Ballard, Aji Alese, Jack Clarke, Abdoullah Ba and Pierre Ekwah were all successful permanent additions who have all made impacts in their own ways.

It doesn't work out immediately for them all though - the likes of Jewison Bennette are still settling in after moving all the way from Costa Rica and then there is Isaac Lihadji, who swapped French outfit Lille in the January transfer window earlier this year for Wearside.

Lihadji had played 25 times in Ligue 1 before his move to England, but had been featuring for Lille's B team ahead of making the transfer, but he did not make much of an impact with the Black Cats in his six substitute appearances last season.

With Amad Diallo's return to Manchester United following the end of his loan stint at the club, Lihadji would be perhaps expected to get more of a chance as a left-footed right winger cutting inside onto his stronger foot, much like how Diallo played for the most part under Tony Mowbray.

However, Lihadji looks set for a surprise move away from the Black Cats just a few months into his time with the club.

Al-Duhail set to sign Sunderland's Isaac Lihadji

According to French publication L'Equipe, Qatari outfit Al-Duhail, who are managed by former Argentina striker Hernan Crespo, are on the verge of signing Sunderland's 21-year-old winger, along with Southampton's holding midfielder Ibrahima Diallo.

Al-Duhail, based in the Qatari capital of Doha, won the Qatar Stars League in the 2022-23 season and are now set to bring some more youth into their side should they complete a deal for Lihadji.

It is not clear as to whether it will be a loan or permanent deal for the young wide player, but there is every chance that Lihadji's short time at the club is coming to an end.

What is Isaac Lihadji's current contractual situation with Sunderland?

When signing for Sunderland in January, Lihadji put pen-to-paper on a two-and-a-half years contract until June 2025, with the club having the option to extend that by an additional year should they wish.

It looks as though Sunderland may already be cashing in on his services though after just six appearances, which would be a bit of a shock considering he was a long-term investment when he arrived at the club.

Money from the Middle East though is dictating a lot of transfer business in the English game at this current moment though, and that looks to extending from the Premier League and into the EFL.