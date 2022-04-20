Sunderland player makes permanent transfer admission

Rob Thorben Hoffmann has revealed there is a clause in his contract that could make his Sunderland switch permanent.

The Bayern Munich goalkeeper has spent the campaign on loan at the Stadium of Light.

But the 23-year old has lost his place in the side in recent months, having last played for the Black Cats in a 2-1 defeat to Doncaster Rovers in early February.

However, writing in a column for German magazine Kicker, Hoffmann has revealed that he doesn’t expect to play for the club again due to a clause in his contract that would make the move permanent.

The goalkeeper also cited the prolonged impact of Covid-19 as having an effect on his playing time at the club.

“I myself am physically worse and worse; shortness of breath, dizzy spells, aching limbs, headaches and chills have joined the existing symptoms,” wrote Hoffmann, via The Northern Echo.

“I speak to my goalkeeper coach and say that I no longer feel able to play and adequately support the team. A few days later, I am sent to Munich for examinations and treatment.”

But Hoffmann has struggled with his current situation.

Despite getting back to full fitness, the Bayern player has been unhappy with not getting back into the side.

However, he does acknowledge the brutality of football and understands that this is the way of the world sometimes.

“By mid-February, I am finally fit again. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said of the club. We have slipped down the table, are in 7th place, and a new coach [Alex Neil] is in place,” added Hoffmann.

“He’s pursuing a different concept and I’m taking a seat on the bench together with my teammate Leon Dajaku, with whom I came from Germany.

“Despite strong performances, there’s currently no chance for me to get back in goal.

“At the same time, it would only have taken two games to 25 for the joint purchase option to take effect in the event of promotion and to play for SAFC in the long term.

“Such an experience is brutal, but part of the soccer business.

“How do I deal with it? Like any professional, I want to play. And I want to do it here, right up in the northeast of England, at this legendary and, in a positive sense, “crazy club.”

Hoffmann has played 23 league games for Sunderland, most of which came under previous manager Lee Johnson before his dismissal earlier this year.

Sunderland find themselves 7th in the League One table with only three games remaining this season.

The Black Cats hold a game in hand over the two sides above them in the table, with only two points separating the club from Plymouth Argyle in 5th place.

Up next for Neil’s side is the visit of Cambridge United on April 23.

The Verdict

This kind of situation can be utterly soul draining for a player as they get frozen out of the side for business reasons instead of performance issues.

Suffering from Covid-19 in the middle of all this is an especially difficult circumstance to lose your position in the team.

Hoffmann had performed well under Johnson and could’ve been a solid addition to the side on a permanent basis.

But it is now clear that Sunderland retain no interest in his services, with Neil likely given the final say on the decision.