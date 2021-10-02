Sunderland player makes big prediction about on-loan Manchester City teammate

Sunderland defender Bailey Wright has backed his on loan Manchester City teammate Callum Doyle to captain England one day.

Doyle joined Sunderland on a season-long loan from the Premier League champions back in the summer transfer window, and has already impressed at The Stadium of Light.

The 17-year-old has made ten appearances in all competitions for the Black Cats so far, helping the club to top spot in the current League One standings.

Now it seems as though the teenager has left quite an impression on Wright, who is already expecting big things from the centre back, even at senior international level.

Speaking about Sunderland’s young summer signings who are still at the early stage of their careers, Wright was quoted by The Chronicle as saying: “They are only at the start of their careers some of them, so you think I can’t wait until I’m retired on my sofa one day and Callum Doyle is captain of England.

“You think of things like that. You can’t tell him that – actually you probably could, as a lad he is so humble.

“Sometimes as a player, I still think I’m in my prime at 29, but sometimes you think I’m excited to see where he’s going to get to.”

Prior to his move to Sunderland, Doyle had never made a senior appearance in football, although he has featured for City at Under 23s level, and for England’s Under 19s.

Sunderland are next in action when they face Portsmouth at Fratton Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

This does feel like a rather big claim for Wright to make about Doyle.

The City youngster is still at a very early stage of his career, where there is still the potential for things to change and move in many different directions.

That being said, it has been a promising start to the centre back’s career, with him playing at a high level for the age that he is actually is.

As a result, if he does continue on that trajectory, Wright’s prediction may not be far off the mark, and you feel those comments will only give Doyle’s confidence a big boost as he looks to make an impression this season, and indeed beyond.