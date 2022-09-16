Sunderland player issues verdict on Tony Mowbray’s impact following head coach appointment

Following Sunderland’s promotion to the Championship last season, Patrick Roberts probably hasn’t played as many minutes as he would’ve hoped for so far in the 2022-23 season.

However, since Tony Mowbray came into the Stadium of Light as a replacement for Alex Neil, Roberts has been involved in the last two games and scored a brace on Wednesday night as the Black Cats trounced Reading 3-0.

With the injuries to Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms, Mowbray has relied on his other players to step up despite not being natural goal-scorers.

Roberts was keen to praise the new boss for his management as it has allowed he and his teammates to have the desired impact, as he told Sunderland Echo: “When he came in I had a chat with him.

“Especially after Ross got injured he reiterated how important I’d have to be and a manager like that with a player like me is huge.

“It gives you the confidence to go out there and do what you do. I’ve done it all of my life and it’s just kind of being on there and having the belief to do it.

“The manager here has been fantastic, he’s good with young players, he’s good with team morale and he’s come in straight away been really good with the team and got us playing free-flowing football.

“That’s what I think the fans want to see and what we want to see.”

Mowbray has gotten off to a very solid start in the dugout at the Stadium of Light, with two wins from his opening three matches, but he has been hamstrung by multiple injury blows already to his squad, both in defence and attack

Whilst the injuries to Stewart and Simms aren’t ideal for the squad, Roberts believes that they can adapt under the guidance of their manager as he said: “It’s more the work we do on the training pitch.

“We’ve worked on it and the manager has donut before so he’s put that in out brains so we know if we don’t have a striker what to do.”

The Verdict

Tony Mowbray’s got off to a fairly strong start to life at Sunderland since his arrival and a 3-0 win over Reading without an established striker in the side will have given both him and his side a lot of confidence to go forward.

Patrick Roberts is being given his chances under the new management and although they are directly a response to missing players, it’s clear the player feels he is valued and can perform for his manager.

For the Black Cats now it is about keeping the confidence high and pushing on the best they can even in difficult circumstances.