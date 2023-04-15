Sunderland are looking to make a late surge towards the Sky Bet Championship play-off places over April, having got the better of Cardiff City last weekend.

Tony Mowbray's side lock horns with Birmingham City on Saturday 15th April in a 3pm kick-off, entering the weekend's round of fixtures four points outside the top-six.

Despite things getting tense in the Championship with regards to the race for the play-offs and, ultimately, the Premier League, there's a relaxed atmosphere at the Academy of Light.

Sunderland drop training ground insight

Footage from the training ground has been shared on Twitter, with Sunderland's squad sharing an insight into their favourites TV shows in some off-the-cuff footage.

The usual responses come in the form of Prison Break, Game of Thrones and Peaky Blinders, yet Aji Alese cannot hide his love of the classic British soaps.

"I'd probably say Eastenders," the 22-year-old responds without hesitation when asked.

Given a lot of his teammates went for the shows you generally find on streaming service, Netflix, the defender continued: "If that doesn't count and you're looking for Netflix, I'd probably say Money Heist."

Some find answering harder than others, including Trai Hume, who enters the room and is mulling over what his answer will be.

"Aji what did you say?" Hume quizzed his Sunderland teammate.

"I said Eastenders," Alese can be heard responding off camera, sparking a look of genuine disgust from Hume, who then mutters under his breath in disbelief at the youngster's answer.

Hume, finally, settles on Amazon Prime's Vikings series as he follows a similar trend to his teammates.

Can Sunderland reach the play-offs?

Mowbray's side are embarking on a big week, which will likely decide whether or not they can cash in during the race for the play-offs in the final weeks of the season.

This afternoon they take on Birmingham at the Stadium of Light, before welcoming Huddersfield Town to the North East on Tuesday evening. That pair are 17th and 19th in the table respectively heading into the weekend and very getable fixtures to target six points in.

Next Sunday sees Sunderland head to the Hawthorns to take on West Brom, who find themselves in a similar position chasing down the top-six.

Sunderland's season concludes with a clash with Watford at the Stadium of Light and trip to Preston North End.