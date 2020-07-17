Sunderland player heading for somewhat surprising Stadium of Light departure

Sunderland youngster Jordan Hunter is set to join non-league side South Shields according to a report from the Sunderland Echo.

The report claims that the 22-year-old has turned down a contract offer from Sunderland, and is poised to make the surprising move to non-league football.

Hunter spent last season on loan with South Shields, and their joint-manager Graham Fenton has already voiced his eagerness to sign the midfielder ahead of the new season.

“Jordan was one of our best players last season, so we are hopeful of getting a deal finalised in the next couple of days.”

Sunderland’s 2019/20 campaign ended in a frustrating manner, as they missed out on a top-six finish in League One, after the majority of clubs in League One agreed to curtail this year’s campaign on a PPG (points per game) basis.

The Black Cats had offered him a two-year extension on his current deal at the Stadium of Light, which is due to expire at the end of this year’s campaign.

Hunter has made one appearance for the Sunderland first-team but has been considerably far down the pecking order in Phil Parkinson’s plans.

The Verdict:

It’s a bold move to make.

Hunter might have been well down the pecking order at Sunderland, but you would have imagined that he would have signed a new deal with the Black Cats.

But to turn down a new deal with the club and sign for a non-league side is a real eye-opener, but credit to the youngster for going in search of regular game time in senior football.

Not many young players would be willing to take this step, so it’ll be interesting to see whether it pays off in the future for Hunter.