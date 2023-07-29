Highlights Highly-rated Sunderland prospect Tom Watson is entering the final year of his contract at the Stadium of Light.

Watson is yet to have signed a professional deal with the club.

The 17-year-old's current contract situation is said to have put a number of Premier League clubs on high alert, as well as Scottish giants Rangers.

Clubs in England would have to negotiate a fee with Sunderland or allow a tribunal to determine a figure, whilst clubs in Scotland would only have to pay minimal compensation.

Sunderland's youth system has produced some fine players throughout the years.

England internationals Jordan Pickford and Jordan Henderson are just two examples of players to come through the ranks at the club and go on to play at the highest level.

Not only that, but the academy at the Stadium of Light continues to produce players to contribute to the first team.

Goalkeeper Anthony Patterson, for example, and midfielder Dan Neil both came through the youth ranks at the club and play an important role in Tony Mowbray's current side.

One player at the club who is very highly-rated, but not quite at that level yet is young forward Tom Watson.

Despite that, there seems to be big transfer interest in securing his signature.

Rangers and Premier League clubs linked to Tom Watson

That is according to the Daily Mail, who report that Sunderland are at risk of losing their young star, who is now entering the final year of his current deal.

That is a concern because Watson is yet to sign a professional contract with the club, with talks said to have been slow and frustrating for both the player and his camp.

Naturally, with a talented young player up for grabs, the Daily Mail report that a number of Premier League clubs have been alerted, as well as Scottish side Rangers.

Who is Tom Watson?

As outlined above, Tom Watson is a young forward currently playing for Sunderland's youth sides, able to play through the middle or out on the left wing.

His numbers at youth level certainly suggest he is a big talent for his age.

For example, according to Transfermarkt, in 2022/23, Watson scored five goals and registered six assists in 13 U18 Premier League matches.

Interestingly, the youngster also made his first team debut for the Black Cats during the 22/23 campaign.

That debut came in a short cameo as a substitute in a 1-1 draw versus Huddersfield Town back in April when Watson was still only 16-years-old.

Watson is also an England youth international.

How much would Tom Watson cost?

Due to his contract situation, were it to expire, clubs in England would have to negotiate a fee for the player, or allow a tribunal to determine the fee.

However, this is where a club such as Rangers, whose interest is mentioned in the report, could potentially have an advantage.

Indeed, according to the Daily Mail, clubs in Scotland would be able to sign Watson for a minimal compensation fee due to it being a cross-border transfer.