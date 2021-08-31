Sunderland player could depart if double deal is agreed before window closes

Sunderland 21-year-old Jack Diamond could reportedly leave the club on loan should the Black Cats complete the signing of Bayern Munich duo Ron-Thorben Hoffman and Leon Dajaku.

That’s according to the Sunderland Echo, who have revealed that Diamond has been the subject of significant loan interest from inside the EFL.

Hoffman, a 22-year-old goalkeeper, and Dajaku, a 20-year-old forward, are both said to have been in talks with the North East club over loan moves with the hope those can be completed before the window.

It is understood that could pave the way for Diamond to leave the club and given the extensive interest in him from EFL clubs, it seems the Black Cats will not struggle to find a suitor.

The winger signed a new three-year deal with Sunderland back in March but has mostly be restricted to EFL Cup appearances this season.

Diamond is a product of the North East club’s academy system and had a breakthrough year in 2020/21, scoring twice and providing four assists.

12 of these 25 Sunderland facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 Sunderland were formed after Newcastle United were formed – True or false? True False

The Verdict

This may not be hugely popular among Black Cats fans straight away but it does make sense.

The arrival of Dajaku in particularly would seem likely to push Diamond down the pecking order further than he already is and that could mean he’d spend the majority of the season in the U23s.

It would surely be more beneficial for the 21-year-old to be sent out on loan, particularly given there is reportedly plenty of EFL interest.

A season of regular football with a lower League One or League Two season could be just what the winger needs to continue his development and build his confidence.

That would be better than making rare appearances from the bench or in the EFL Trophy.