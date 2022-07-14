Sunderland player could be Elliot Anderson alternative for Bristol Rovers after manager admission: Opinion

Newcastle United rising star Elliot Anderson has suggested he’d be open to another loan move if he cannot convince Eddie Howe he’s ready for a place in the senior squad this summer but unfortunately for Bristol Rovers, their chances of re-signing him look slim.

The 19-year-old tore up League Two after joining the Gas on loan for the second half of last season – bagging eight goals and five assists as he helped the South West club win promotion to League One on a dramatic final day.

Such were the qualities of Anderson’s performances that Howe is running the rule over him during pre-season and there are a queue of Championship clubs lined up to pounce if a loan move is available.

Huddersfield Town are the latest club reported to be keen while Luton Town, Stoke City, and West Bromwich Albion have all been linked as well.

With strong interest from the second tier, it would be a surprise if Newcastle were to allow Anderson to move back to Rovers this summer but there is a player in the North West that they should consider as an alternative.

Jack Diamond was in sparkling form in League Two himself last term – scoring 13 goals and providing six assists for Harrogate Town – and Sunderland boss Alex Neil has indicated that he could be sent out on loan this summer.

Diamond will get a “fair crack” at cementing a place in the first team squad but with Leon Dajaku and Jack Clarke both signing permanently and Lyndon Gooch penning a new contract, competition for places will be high in wide areas.

Were Sunderland to decide that another loan move is the best thing for the 22-year-old then League One looks the likely location and Rovers should be vying to land the attacker.

Anderson he is not but the Black Cats player could help to fill the hole left by Anderson’s return to Newcastle as the Gas prepare for life back in League One.

Their summer business has been fairly impressive so far, with proven third tier marksman John Marquis the headline arrival, but they need to add more creativity.

If re-signing Anderson is realistic then that will clearly be the top priority but they are likely to lose out to Championship interest and should be keeping a close eye on Diamond’s situation at Sunderland.