Sunderland player casts doubt over Stadium of Light future amid Scottish Premiership transfer interest

Sunderland winger Aiden McGeady has cast doubt over his future at the Stadium of Light.

The 36-year-old has been at the club since leaving Everton in 2017.

McGeady endured an injury hit 2021/22, sustaining knee ligament damage in November that would sideline him for the majority of the season.

The former Irish international made the bench for the last game of the League One season and for two of Sunderland’s play-off matches, but was an unused substitute in all of them.

Speaking after the Black Cats’ play-off final victory, McGeady suggested his future laid elsewhere.

“I doubt it will be here but I have enjoyed my time here.” McGeady told the Sunderland Echo when quizzed on his future.

“If it has come to end then so be it.

“I have enjoyed it here massively. Hence why I’ve stayed for so long.”

The ultimate Sunderland end of season quiz – We’ll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

1 of 25 WHO DID THE CLUB BEAT ON THE OPENING DAY OF THE SEASON? WIGAN WYCOMBE

Those words come amid rumours that former Sunderland boss Lee Johnson could offer a deal to McGeady to bring him to Hibernian, where he recently became manager.

McGeady is out of contract at Sunderland this summer and thus available on a free transfer.

The Verdict

It’s a shame if this is the end for Aiden McGeady at Sunderland.

The tricky winger has spent the latter stages of his career at the Stadium of Light and remained loyal to the club despite their drop down to League One.

It’s also a shame that the Irishman suffered tremendously with injury this season.

Even at 36-years-old, his three goals and four assists in 14 League One appearances show just what he could have offered the Black Cats this campaign.

McGeady certainly has the ability to continue playing at a good level, and it will be interesting to see what his next move is should he depart Sunderland this summer.