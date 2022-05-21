Sunderland play-off final hero delivers emotional message after Wembley win

Elliot Embleton admitted it was an ‘unreal’ feeling to score for Sunderland at Wembley as they won promotion back to the Championship.

The midfielder, who came through the ranks at the Stadium of Light as a boy, was handed a surprise start by Alex Neil, having only featured in ten minutes across the two play-off semi-final games against Sheffield Wednesday.

And, Embleton repaid the faith that Neil showed in him by scoring the opener thanks to a vicious strike, even if Wycombe keeper David Stockdale will be disappointed it went in.

It was obviously a huge moment for the 23-year-old, and he told Sky Sports, as quoted by Chronicle Live, just how much it meant to him.

“I’ve been here since I was seven and to win in front of 46,000 Sunderland fans is unreal, I can’t believe it. We’re a massive club, look at all the fans.”

Embleton will hope to continue to be an important part of Neil’s squad as they prepare for life back in the Championship after four years in the third tier.

The verdict

This is a moment that Embleton will never forget and you could see from his interview just what it meant to him.

It was a real surprise to see him in the XI at kick-off, so Neil deserves credit for that, along with the player, who managed to show why it was the right decision with that all important first goal.

Now, it’s about enjoying the night and the next few days, which Embleton surely will, after playing such a big role in this huge game for the club.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.