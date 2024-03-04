Pierre Ekwah has said that the sacking of Michael Beale came as a surprise to him and the rest of the Sunderland players.

The Black Cats have been back under the leadership of Mike Dodds for the past two games, after the former Queens Park Rangers and Glasgow Rangers manager was dismissed.

Beale lasted just over 60 days in the job, and his final match as Sunderland boss was a loss to the man that he replaced: Tony Mowbray.

A change of manager can be a blessing or a curse for many players. They get another opportunity to prove themselves worthy, and, with the chopping and changing that's been going on at the Stadium of Light, the Sunderland players have had to do a lot of it this season.

Ekwah, who provided the assist for Luke O'Nien's goal in Dodds' first game back in charge, has revealed what he thought about the sacking of Beale after the loss to Birmingham City.

Pierre Ekwah on Michael Beale getting the sack

The French midfielder revealed, to the Sunderland Echo, that the departure of his former manager came as a surprise to him.

"It’s always surprising when a gaffer needs to go,"said the 22-year-old."It’s happened twice this season so it’s definitely surprising. Like I said the other time, in football things like that happen, you need to move on and focus on the next one."

He added that he enjoys working with the new interim manager. "It’s been good. I’ve been working with him for like a year and a half now and he’s always been good. He is putting his ideas in place now and you are starting to see it. Unfortunately, we didn’t win [against Norwich City] and it’s difficult, but you can see what he’s trying to do and we believe in him as a team, and he believes in us, which is good. We’ve definitely got a strong base to do something."

By the end of next weekend, Sunderland will have done a lot of travelling over a seven-day period. They host Leicester City on Tuesday night, just a few days on from their trip to Carrow Road, and then they head south again next weekend to face Southampton.

On these long journeys happening so close together, Ekwah said: "You have to be ready for that. We’ve been playing in the Championship for quite a long time so we are ready to go again. Leicester and Southampton are always good games, and even if you are a little bit tired you want to play. You want to give 100 percent for the team and for the fans.

"We don’t put our heads down because the fans don’t put their heads down and the faith is always there for us. The staff won’t let us do that, that’s for sure. We are taking different pieces, good and bad in the games and are definitely looking forward to the game on Tuesday."

Related Sunderland v Leicester City: Latest team news, TV/Live Stream, tickets, kick-off time Sunderland host Leicester City in a huge clash at the Stadium of Light this week, with both teams vying to end a poor run of form in the Championship.

The next three games will prove if Sunderland are worthy of a play-off spot

The club's next two games come against two of the best teams in the league, and then, following that, they face one of the more in-form teams in the league: QPR. This short run of games will be a good barometer for what level Sunderland are actually at.

If they can be more than competitive in the first two of those three games, then they should have the confidence that they could make a push for a play-off spot. But, ultimately, it all comes down to points at this stage of the season.

The Black Cats are nine points adrift of sixth place, and their four losses on the bounce does nothing to suggest that they'll be able to overcome that margin. The loss to the Canaries last weekend was also a good tell of the level that Sunderland's squad is currently at.

Championship Table (As it stands March 4th) Team P GD Pts 9 Coventry City 35 10 51 10 Sunderland 35 6 47 11 Cardiff City 35 -8 47 12 Watford 35 2 44 13 Bristol City 35 -1 44 14 Middlesbrough 34 -4 44 15 Swansea City 35 -11 42 16 Plymouth Argyle 35 -6 40

They would feel more confident if they had their star player, Jack Clarke, in the team, but an ankle injury is likely to keep him out for around six weeks. The signs aren't pointing towards successive play-off runs for the Wearsiders.