Stockport County fans were on cloud nine in 2022 when the club announced the signing of former Premier League full-back Phil Bardsley.

He had most recently been with Burnley, then in England’s top flight, but was out of contract in the summer of 2022, having spent the best chunk of his career at Sunderland.

In December that year, he was unveiled by the Hatters to much fanfare on account of his strong reputation in the game.

He would only make a handful of appearances for County, leaving fans wanting more, but he would nevertheless leave a strong positive impact.

County did well to secure Bardsley’s services

That the club, then in League Two, could convince a player of Bardsley’s calibre and standing in the game to join is another boost to director of football Simon Wilson’s strong record of delivering quality signings.

The Hatters’ high-quality training facilities, based in Carrington, are a key factor to landing such deals.

Bardsley had been training there following an injury he had sustained towards the end of his Burnley career, a route that has emerged as a common source of new signings.

A couple of years later, former Sheffield United captain Ollie Norwood arrived in a similar fashion, having spent a few weeks with the first-team squad over the summer at their Carrington base.

Offering their facilities out to top-level players at a crossroads in their career has paid dividends for County, and Bardsley was likely one of the first to demonstrate how effective a method it can be in recruitment terms.

Fans wanted to see more of Bardsley

Having impressed in training and agreed a contract, Bardsley made his first appearance in the Hatters’ League Two away fixture against Walsall.

Starting at right wing-back, the then 37-year-old’s quality was clear for all to see, and despite his age, he was clearly no slouch, bombing up and down the right flank with ease and playing a key role in County’s win that day.

Rather than an ageing professional looking to extend his career, those 67 minutes at the Poundland Bescot Stadium understandably left many believing Bardsley could have a real impact on the side.

That, however, was never quite to be, as the full-back would make just two further appearances before hanging up his boots.

Bardsley's senior career, as per Transfermarkt Club Apps Goals Assists Sunderland 200 11 3 Burnley 77 0 1 Stoke City 63 2 3 Manchester United 18 0 0 Sheffield United 16 0 1 Aston Villa 13 0 1 Rangers 7 1 0 Royal Antwerp 6 0 0 Stockport County 3 0 0

His showings, particularly at Walsall, suggested there was more to come from the veteran defender, and fans were eagerly awaiting his further outings, but 8 January — again against Walsall, at home in the FA Cup — would be the last time he’d be seen in matchday squad.

He turned out for Sunderland over 200 times at the peak of his career, most of those coming in the Premier League, so everyone knew exactly what he could deliver, and it had been proved he was still up to it on the pitch.

County fans would have done anything to even see a fraction of the output Sunderland supporters got to feast on throughout his career, but it never transpired.

The defender left a strong positive impact off the pitch

Despite County fans being left envious that they were never treated to anything like the time the Black Cats got with the defender, he left a longlasting and much-appreciated legacy at County.

It would be easy to presume a player in Bardsley’s position, heading to a club known to be financially stable like County are, is just moving for one final payday.

That accusation could never be levelled in this case, however, as on signing the club announced that Bardsley was donating his entire salary to the Stockport County Community Trust, the club’s charity.

The trust itself works in the local community to provide education through sport, volunteering programmes and works to promote healthy and active lifestyles.

It was a landmark moment, the first time any player had delivered such an act of kindness in the club’s history.

Although County may sit in envy of Sunderland for the amount they got to see Bardsley on the pitch, the impact the defender left on Stockport is nothing but positive.