Sunderland are still on the hunt for a new manager ahead of the new Championship campaign.

A plethora of potential candidates have been linked with a move to the Stadium of Light since Michael Beale was sacked by the Black Cats in February after just 12 games in charge, with Mike Dodds overseeing the remainder of the season.

It looks set to be an important summer for the Wearside club, both on and off the pitch, as they look to improve on this term's 16th-placed finish to ensure they are challenging at the right end of the table, somewhere a potential new manager finished this term with a different club.

The feeling of disbelief submerged many football fans across the Football League upon the announcement that Hull City had parted company with Liam Rosenior having just finished outside the play-off places.

It was revealed by Tigers owner, Acun Ilicali, that the decision was made due to differences in opinion on the team's style of play.

But the departure of Rosenior came as even more of a surprise as the former Derby County manager had just signed a new three-year contract five months earlier. While still in the infancy of his managerial career, the 39-year-old has quickly become one of the most coveted coaches in England and has been linked to several jobs upon leaving Humberside.

Liam Rosenior's managerial record, as per Transfermarkt Season Team Games W D L PPG 2022/23 Derby County 12 7 2 3 1.92 2022/23 Hull City 29 8 14 7 1.49 2023/24 Hull City 49 19 14 16 1.45

It was reported by journalist, Alan Nixon, via his Patreon that Birmingham City were interested in bringing him to the West Midlands should Tony Mowbray be unable to continue his managerial duties, which was confirmed by the club on Tuesday.

The report claimed that Rosenior was not interested in taking up the role with the newly relegated League One club, with Nixon also claiming that the 39-year-old had turned down the opportunity to join Plymouth Argyle, who maintained their Championship status.

Sunderland were another side credited for his services, and with the news emerging that Rosenior has rejected both Birmingham and Plymouth's advances, it surely paves a clear path for a deal to be completed and to start planning for the season ahead.

But the rumour mill continues to spin surrounding the vacant manager's position at the Stadium of Light, but the Black Cats may need to react fast to secure Rosenior's services following an update from one of his former clubs.

Liam Rosenior linked with Brighton and Hove Albion role

In another managerial change many did not see coming, Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion confirmed that manager, Roberto De Zerbi, would leave the club following their final day clash against Manchester United.

The Italian joined the Seagulls in 2022 on a four-year contract, and secured the Sussex club's highest ever Premier League finish along with securing their participation in this season's Europa League.

And it has been reported that Rosenior, who spent three years with Brighton at the end of his playing career, is among the favourites to take the reins at the Amex Stadium.

The potential lure of Premier League football could be too much for Rosenior to refuse, further enhanced by his ties to the club, having made 44 appearances for the Sussex club.

Sunderland's search for a manager has been a long, frustrating period for supporters, with most, if not all, longing for a permanent manager to walk through the doors of the Stadium of Light to enable some stability to return to the football club.

But while waiting for the right manager to become available is all well and good, many top candidates are slipping through the net, either for better opportunities or by simply not being approached.

It looks set to be a crucial summer for Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Juan Sartori, starting with the appointment of a new manager. The path to Rosenior feels as clear as it's been for a while and, surely, Sunderland have to act now before someone else does.