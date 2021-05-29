Sunderland owner Kyril-Louis Dreyfus sends message to outgoing Rangers man as summer transfer window looms

Kyril-Louis Dreyfus is preparing to make his first summer in charge of Sunderland a busy one.

The French billionaire completed a takeover of the Black Cats earlier this year and has been working tirelessly behind the scenes to put plans in place ahead of the summer transfer window.

Kristjaan Speakman arrived at the club as their new sporting director, while plenty of difficult decision have also been made on players with Callum McFadzean, Chris Maguire, Conor McLaughlin, Grant Leadbitter, Max Power, Josh Scowen and Remi Matthews all leaving the club.

Other high-profile names could follow, but among those to leave is loan star Jordan Jones.

The 26-year-old arrived at the club in the January transfer window after falling out of favour under Steven Gerrard at Rangers.

Since then the player has scored three goals and created four more in 21 appearances for Lee Johnson’s side, playing a key role in the club’s journey to the play-offs.

With Sunderland’s promotion hopes ending against Lincoln City last weekend it means that Jones’s time at the Stadium Of Light has officially come to an end with the player set to return to Ibrox this summer.

Jones posted a thankful social media post to Sunderland supporters on Instagram, leading plenty of supporters to express their gratitude to the player after his successful spell.

Among the names to send their wishes was the club owner Kyril-Louis Dreyfus who wished the player well upon returning to Glasgow.

Taking to Instagram, Dreyfus replied: “Thanks for everything and all the best!”

Think you’re a big Sunderland fan? Take our 18 question quiz to find out<strong>

1 of 18 What year were Sunderland formed? 1879 1880 1881 1882

The verdict

Sunderland supporters will love having Kyril-Louis Dreyfus on social media.

For too long the fans have felt a huge distance between themselves and the club’s previous owners – something which ultimately led to real fractures in the supporter-base.

However under Dreyfus things seem very different with the Frenchman showing real intent to be transparent.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Jordan Jones this summer but I’m sure that a message from Dreyfus will be a real boost following a successful loan spell.