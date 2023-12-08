Highlights Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has gained credit with Sunderland supporters since becoming majority owner.

Dreyfus initially held a 41% stake but now owns 64% of the club.

He donated £10,000 towards a Tifo display for the upcoming Tyne-Wear Derby, strengthening his connection with fans.

Since he became the majority owner of Sunderland last summer, Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has gained plenty of credit in the bank with Black Cats supporters.

Things weren't always so straight-forward when he first arrived at the Stadium of Light in February 2021 when the young French tycoon - who was 23 years old at the time - bought a 'controlling' stake in the then-League One club.

One year later though, it was actually revealed that Dreyfus did not own a majority share of the Wearside outfit - his stake only added up to 41 per cent of the club with Juan Sartori, Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven having a split of the remaining 59 per cent.

That all changed though in the summer of 2022 when acquisitions made by Dreyfus took him over the halfway mark to 51 per cent, making him the sole key decision maker at Sunderland - he now currently owns 64 per cent of the Black Cats and it's hard to argue that he isn't doing a good job, with his side getting into the Championship play-offs last season.

With a reported net worth of £2 billion, Dreyfus is an incredibly wealthy young man and he's investing smartly in the North East club, but he is also putting his money to good uses as well in ways which are going to make the fans of the club love him even more.

Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus donates five-figure sum to supporters

Last weekend, Sunderland were in dreamland as the FA Cup third round draw threw up a Tyne-Wear Derby for the first time since their Premier League days in 2016.

The Stadium of Light will play host to Sunderland against Newcastle on January 6 in what is set to be a must-see match, and supporters are preparing to make it a spectacle with a huge Tifo display all around the inside of the ground.

Such things cost a lot of money though, with The Spirit of 37 fan group looking for £15,000 worth of donations in order to help make it a possibility.

And whilst supporters were donating in their droves, Dreyfus has made sure that the group have got most of the money they need with an incredible £10,000 donation by himself to go towards the costs of what is set to be an intriguing pre-match display.

That will only improve the morale and connection between himself and the fanbase, especially after he made the tough decision to sack Mowbray earlier in the week after 15 months in charge.

Latest news on Sunderland's hunt for a new head coach

Despite the excitement of Newcastle's visit next month at the start of 2024, Sunderland have to not only focus on their league form before that, but also appointing a new head coach.

A number of names have been linked, including Stade de Reims boss Will Still and OGC Nice assistant boss Julien Sable, whilst 35-year-old Swedish coach Kim Hellberg has also been interviewed, according to The Times, following his impressive work with Allsvenskan side IFK Varnamo, who he guided to fifth position in the table in 2023.

Approaches, interviews and deliberations are set to move into next week though as Dreyfus looks to make an important decision regarding the long-term future of his club.