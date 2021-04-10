Ipswich Town are interested in making a potential summer move for Sunderland forward Will Grigg as Paul Cook identifies the players he feels he needs to bring into Portman Road, per Football Insider.

Grigg had been enduring a miserable first half of the campaign with Sunderland, where he managed to make just nine goalless appearances in League One after scoring just once in 20 appearances in the competition last term. However, he has managed to re-find his form with MK Dons having arrived at the club in loan in the winter window and he has registered three goals and three assists.

MK Dons manager Russell Martin has been suitably impressed by Grigg’s form and he has suggested that he wants to keep the forward with the club on a permanent basis for next season. It does seem the 29-year-old will be heading for the exit door at Sunderland in the summer and it would have been hoped that the loan spell would put MK Dons in the best position to sign him again.

If you don’t get at least 15/20 on this Ipswich Town midfielder quiz, can you really call yourself a Tractor Boys fan?

1 of 20 How old is Gwion Edwards? 24 26 28 30

Ipswich though are now thought to be ready to enter the race for Grigg, with Paul Cook thought to be a huge fan of the forward having worked with him during his time in charge of Wigan Athletic. According to Football Insider, the Tractor Boys boss is wanting to pull out all of the stops in his attempts to bring him into Portman Road.

The verdict

Grigg was a crucial part of the Wigan side that managed to win promotion from League One during the 2017/18 campaign and the forward’s contribution of 19 goals in 43 appearances for the Latics that term showed how good he can be when a team plays to his strengths. That is what Cook will be aware of now and he would hope for the same output if he signed him for Ipswich.

The forward might not have had the best few years at Sunderland since Cook allowed him to join the Black Cats, but he is still just 29-years-old and has a good few years left in his career to make up for a disappointing spell at the Stadium of Light. That should mean that he would arrive at Ipswich with a real point to prove and show he can get back to his best.

The pull of Cook and the relationship the pair have might be enough to convince him to move to Portman Road ahead of MK Dons. Although Grigg will be wary about making the wrong move after his struggles at Sunderland. Ipswich though does seem like the potentially appropriate destination for him this summer.