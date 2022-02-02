‘Sunderland or Sheffield Wednesday anyone?’ – Robert Snodgrass’ next steps after West Brom exit: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Robert Snodgrass is now a free agent following his exit from West Brom this month.

The 34-year old winger could still find himself as an unlikely option for an EFL club, with teams still able to register free agents.

Here, our FLW writers weigh up which clubs should consider taking a punt on the former Scotland international…

Adam Jones

There is a part of me that thinks Sunderland should be keeping tabs on him – because it’s unclear as to whether Aiden McGeady will sign fresh terms once again at the end of the season.

If he doesn’t, having an experienced winger with plenty of pedigree in Snodgrass replace a similar player in the Irishman could pay dividends, regardless of whether they end up in the Championship or remain in League One. Wages could be an issue if they stay in the third tier though.

You could also say Nottingham Forest is another option to provide something a bit different to Brennan Johnson – but CEO Dane Murphy seems to be intent on reducing the age of the overall squad – something that could make this a non-starter despite their tireless pursuit of a wide man in the summer.

He did play in central midfield for West Brom during the early stages of the season which could make him an attractive option for a side looking to strengthen there, including Blackpool who lost Ryan Wintle after being recalled by Cardiff City.

They had targeted Ebou Adams, but he remained at Forest Green and Neil Critchley may look to recruit another experienced head for a reasonably young squad.

Ned Holmes

It’s a difficult one because I’m not sure that the clubs that might want him will necessarily be the ones that are keen on him or can afford him.

Hull City is an obvious one for me given his history there and the fact they’ll likely be looking to add a bit more quality to their squad if possible.

Cardiff City are another club that I could see taking an interest as Steve Morison aims to lead the Bluebirds clear of relegation this term.

Birmingham City could also be a side that could benefit from a player with his technical ability as could Barnsley, Peterborough United, Reading and Derby County – but I don’t think the latter four can work/are realistic options.

I’m not wholly convinced the market is there for him – Sunderland or Sheffield Wednesday anyone?

Billy Mulley

I think that the experience that Robert Snodgrass brings makes him an asset for a club who have something big to play for this season.

I could see him adding real value to a club in pursuit of Championship survival, whilst I could also see a move to a League One side who are pushing to get promoted in this increasingly competitive division.

Snodgrass possesses quality in possession, grit and determination and has the versatility to make him an appealing option as a free-agent.

At this stage, I would not even rule out a return to the top half of the Championship, as he brings more than just his footballing ability.

Snodgrass could be a real coup, should some teams feel that they need to strengthen further before the summer.