That's according to a report from iNews, who say that the two clubs have formed a strong relationship in recent times.

How did Diallo do during his last spell with Sunderland?

Diallo of course, enjoyed an excellent spell on loan with the Black Cats during the 2022/23 campaign, following an underwhelming spell with Rangers in the second half of the previous season.

That saw him help the club to the Championship play-offs, where they missed out on promotion after defeat to Luton in the semi-finals, while he was also named Sunderland's Young Player of the Year.

Has Diallo kicked on since his Sunderland loan spell?

Unfortunately for the winger, things have not gone as he would have wanted since he returned to Old Trafford in the summer.

The 21-year-old suffered a knee injury in pre-season, that means he is yet to make a single competitive appearance for United during the current campaign.

However, it seems there is a way that could open up the possibility of a return to Sunderland for Diallo, come the turn of the year.

Could Sunderland re-sign Diallo in January?

With Diallo now coming towards the end of his recovery period, the winger is going to need to start building up his match fitness again in the near future.

According to this latest update, Sunderland would be willing to bring the Ivory Coast international back to the club on loan in January, in order to give him the chance to get that game time he needs to do that.

It is thought that Sunderland and Manchester United have developed a strong relationship in recent times, that could aid them with regards to making this deal happen.

Indeed, the Black Cats have apparently also built a reputation for developing young players recently, which may also aid their case here.

Where are Sunderland in the Championship?

It has been a strong start to the season for Sunderland as they look to mount another promotion push.

The Black Cats currently sit fourth in the Championship table, having taken 19 points from 11 league games so far this season.

Tony Mowbray's side will return to action after the international break on the 21st October, when they make the trip to Stoke City.

Would Diallo be a good signing for Sunderland this season?

You get the feeling this would be a very good piece of business for the Black Cats if they can get it done.

Diallo was a key player for Sunderland in their run to a top six spot last season, and given they are making that sort of push for a top six again during the current campaign, having the United winger to help them with that would be a major boost for them.

Indeed, given how good he was for the Black Cats last season, you also feel this would be a hugely popular move around the Stadium of Light.

Add in the fact that it would help Diallo get the game time he needs to get back up to speed in the game, and this could be a deal that works well for all involved.