Sunderland open talks over move for six-goal ace, Speakman eyeing cut-price deal

Sunderland are in talks over a move for Ross Stewart, according to the Scottish Sun.

The Ross County star is attracting significant interest from England after scoring six goals so far for the Scottish Premiership side.

Stewart faces an uncertain future with his contract with County due to expire at the end of the current campaign.

Lee Johnson has made no secret of his desire to add an attacker to his squad this month, and with Will Grigg reportedly on the cusp of a move to Shrewsbury Town, it seems that the 24-year-old could be seen as a direct replacement.

Ross County are ideally hoping to keep the striker at the club until the summer, however club manager John Hughes has said that if the player was to leave this month then it would cost the buying club a fee of £500,000 – something that Black Cats’ sporting director Kristjaan Speakman will be keen to negotiate given his contract situation.

Sunderland are desperate to add a striker to the mix and so it’s likely that any move for Stewart will be with a view to signing the player this month.

Quiz: Have any of these 22 players ever been in Sunderland’s academy?

1 of 22 Lee Burge Yes No

The Verdict

This could be a very exciting move for Sunderland.

Ross Stewart is a player who would certainly fit into Lee Johnson’s style of play with the powerful attacker being an idea addition to his attacking line.

Whether the clubs will be able to thrash out a fee remains to be seen, but given his contract situation it seems that Ross County may have their hands tied in these negotiations.