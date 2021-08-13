Sunderland on verge of sealing transfer agreement with West Ham

Sunderland are set to bolster their defensive options with the signing of West Ham United’s Frederik Alves, according to Roker Report.

The Black Cats have already added Tottenham Hotspur left-back Dennis Cirkin to their squad on a permanent deal this week and they’re set to raid the Premier League again for a 21-year-old centre-back.

Alves was signed by the Hammers in January from Danish side Silkeborg, having played 47 times for the club before making the switch to London.

Signed as one for the future, Alves was a regular feature for West Ham’s under-23 squad in the second half of the 2020-21 campaign but was also on the bench for the senior side in the Premier League a number of times.

He’s now set to get a taste of men’s football in England for the very first time as David Moyes sends him to Wearside.

Lee Johnson has injury issues in defence with Jordan Willis a long-term casualty and Kosovan Arbenit Xhemajli still recovering from a knee injury which he suffered almost a year ago.

Johnson’s current options are Bailey Wright, Tom Flanagan and teenage Man City starlet Callum Doyle, which means that Alves will give the Black Cats head coach a selection headache going forward.

The Verdict

Whilst Sunderland definitely need to strengthen in a few departments, such as both full-back areas and up-front, signing another centre-back can’t be seen as a bad thing.

Johnson only has three to choose from right now and if one of them drops with an injury following the closure of the transfer window on August 31, then it would have looked silly for another not to be signed.

Not much is really known about Alves other than the fact that he was a regular for Silkeborg as a teenager and he was on the bench a lot for West Ham last season, so David Moyes clearly sees something in him.

Alves could end up forming a partnership with Doyle at the heart of the Sunderland defence – it would be a lot for a 21-year-old and a 17-year-old to take on but they both clearly have class and this signing feels a lot like the Dion Sanderson one from last season in that the Wearsiders may have a classy, powerful player on their hands for the rest of the season.