‘Sunderland on strings’ – Loads of Charlton Athletic fans react as club cracks joke following announcement

Loads of Charlton Athletic fans have reacted after their club’s official Twitter account to a subtle dig at Sunderland on Wednesday afternoon.

It came after Netflix announced that the second season of the documentary ‘Sunderland ‘Til I Die’ would be released on April 1 this year.

After the announcement was made, the admin of the Addicks Twitter account was quick to enter into the comments, replying simply with a GIF of a man eating popcorn in an armchair.

Of course, we all know that Charlton will feature significantly in this latest series.

After the League One season ended, both Lee Bowyer and Jack Ross’ men were entered into the play-offs to decide who took the third promotion spot in the Championship for this season.

Following wins against Doncaster and Portsmouth respectively, they clashed in the final with Patrick Bauer striking in injury time to complete a 2-1 comeback win for the Londoners.

Here is what the fans had to say on this latest announcement…

Charlton admin got Sunderland on strings🤣🤣 — Smithy⚽️ (@smithyccfc_) March 4, 2020

Let's stay up first then watch it! — Mike (@Mike05798090) March 4, 2020

Think I'm going to have to give in and finally be a B(uy)auer of Netflix for this. (Be nice and pretend that works) #CAFC https://t.co/12ZBMnIFXc — Kyle Andrews (@K_AndrewsPhotos) March 4, 2020

Overkill to book a day off work to watch?#cafc https://t.co/xeQPpR9Due — Andrew Marriott (@Marriott110) March 4, 2020