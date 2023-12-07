Highlights Sunderland's Trai Hume is attracting interest from Premier League and Championship clubs after his impressive performances as a full-back this season.

Carlton Palmer believes Sunderland should not sell Hume in January, as his value will only increase with more time and development.

Sunderland's league position in the Championship is currently ninth, and they should stand firm in January to maintain their promotion aspirations.

Sunderland’s Trai Hume is attracting January transfer interest ahead of the winter window opening next month.

According to TEAMTALK, there is interest from Burnley, as well as Leicester City and Leeds United, taking a keen interest in the defender.

The full-back signed for the Black Cats for a fee worth a reported £200,000 in the January 2022 window from Northern Irish side Linfield.

Since then, he has established himself as a key part of the team as they look to compete for promotion back to the top flight.

Hume has started all 19 of the team’s league games so far this campaign, contributing one goal and one assist.

Carlton Palmer: "Sunderland should not sell now"

Carlton Palmer has praised the performances of the right-back for Sunderland this season.

The 58-year-old believes that now would be a bad time for the Wearside outfit to cash in on the player, as his value should only increase with more time as he continues to develop into a quality player.

“Trai Hume, the Northern Ireland international signed from Linfield for a reported £200,000 at Sunderland,” Palmer told Football League World.

“The talented full-back has been ever-present for Sunderland this season.

“Trai is attracting attention from a host of Premier League and Championship clubs.

“He had a slow start to his Sunderland career, but is improving game-by-game.

“Trai's only going to get better.

“In doing so, the fee and the profit for Sunderland will increase.

“Sunderland should not sell now with their intention to get into the playoffs and promotion the ultimate aim.

“It is better for Sunderland to stand firm in January.

“They're in a strong position with his contract not set to expire until the summer of 2028.

“The longer Trai keeps playing for Sunderland and developing in the manner that he is, his fee will only increase for Sunderland.”

Sunderland league position

Championship Table (As it stands December 4th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 19 7 27 10 Watford 19 5 27 11 Cardiff City 19 4 27 12 Middlesbrough 19 2 27 13 Norwich City 19 -2 26 14 Bristol City 19 -1 25 15 Birmingham City 19 -4 23 16 Plymouth Argyle 19 2 22

Sunderland are without a manager following the dismissal of Tony Mowbray earlier this week.

The 60-year-old’s last game in charge was a 1-1 draw away to Millwall, which left the Black Cats sitting ninth in the Championship table.

The club will be looking to appoint a long-term successor in the coming days, and even weeks, with Mike Dodds placed in charge of the first team squad on a temporary basis.

It remains to be seen who will take charge of the Wearside outfit, with the club also preparing for the upcoming January window.

Dodds’ first game as interim manager will come on 9 December when Sunderland host promotion rivals West Brom.

Trai Hume playing in the Premier League is inevitable

Hume took the step-up to the Championship quite well, becoming a key part of the Sunderland team last year in their first campaign back in the second division.

He has gone from strength-to-strength in the last 12 months and is now a standout performer in the Championship.

A move to the Premier League seems inevitable at this stage, as he is still only 21 and has the potential to further improve.

But Sunderland should hold firm in January, as losing him could jeopardise their hopes of fighting for promotion in 2024.