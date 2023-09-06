Highlights Kelechi Chibueze, a 19-year-old goalkeeper, is on trial at Sunderland's youth academy and is being assessed for a potential contract.

Sunderland have taken Kelechi Chibueze on trial to the club’s youth academy.

According to the Sunderland Echo, the 19-year-old is currently training at the Academy of Light where he is being assessed ahead of a potential move.

The goalkeeper is working with Graeme Murty as Sunderland weigh up whether to offer the player a contract.

Chibueze is currently without a club after departing Leicester City at the start of the summer.

It is understood that no decision has yet been made by the Championship club regarding Chibueze’s future.

Who is Kelechi Chibueze?

The 19-year-old is a former Leicester and Chelsea underage goalkeeper who has yet to make his breakthrough into senior football.

Chibueze made the move to the Foxes in 2020, leaving Chelsea to try to forge an easier pathway into the first team squad.

However, he was unable to convince Brendan Rodgers to make him part of his plans even despite the team struggling with goalkeeper issues last year.

The goalkeeper has been capped at underage international level, competing four times for the England U16 side.

The player is also of Nigerian descent, and has spent most of his career so far competing at an U18 level.

He would be hoping to play for Sunderland’s U21 side if he made the jump to the Championship team following this trial.

Do Sunderland need to sign a new goalkeeper?

Nathan Bishop has been utilised as the U21 goalkeeper since his arrival from Manchester United in the summer.

He is one of the team’s chosen overage players due to the injury to 19-year-old Adam Richardson.

Sunderland released a number of goalkeeping talents at the end of last season, which has opened up a space that could be filled by Chibueze.

However, it remains to be seen whether Sunderland will bring the youngster into their ranks.

A number of players have been offered the chance to play above their age group as a result of the club’s summer business.

This includes prospects Ben Metcalf, Dan Cameron and Matthew Young.

Young even had the opportunity to join the first team squad during their tour of the USA during pre-season, although he did not play.

Sunderland have turned around a slow start to the current season to sit ninth in the second division table.

A 5-0 win over Southampton last weekend has given plenty of reason for optimism for the campaign going forward into the September international break.

Next up for Tony Mowbray’s side is a visit to Loftus Road to take on QPR on 16 September.

Would Kelechi Chibueze be a good addition for Sunderland?

The team has a spot open to bring in a new goalkeeping option at underage level so there is no harm in taking a look at him through a trial.

Giving him a couple of weeks to settle into his new surroundings and get up to speed should be enough time for him to showcase whether he deserves a contract or not.

He is still only 19 so patience can be afforded to him as very few goalkeepers can break into senior level that young.

Chibueze has Chelsea and Leicester experience so it is certainly smart to see what his level currently is before making a decision on his future.