Gideon Granstrom is having trials with both Norwich City and Sunderland as they weigh up a move for the midfielder.

Who is Gideon Granstrom?

The 17-year-old is currently with Swedish side Djurgadens, where he plays for the youth team, although he has been involved with the senior squad on occasions.

However, Granstrom, who has played for Sweden at U18 level, could be on the move, as Robert Granstrom, the father and agent of the central midfielder, explained how his son had travelled to England to be assessed by both Championship clubs.

“He went there (to England) earlier this week, and is doing his first training session today. He stays about ten days in total. They will be on this tour for a week, starting in Norwich then finishing with three days in Sunderland,” he told Swedish media, as quoted by the Northern Echo.

“It’s open. From our side, we focus on the sporting aspect. It is instructive to come there and meet a different football culture and a different way of playing. Then it is a blank slate what happens after that. We have had a dialogue with Djurgardens the whole time, who understand the whole thing. But a club like Sunderland does not invite a player unless there is concrete interest.”

Who will sign Gideon Granstrom?

Obviously, it’s now down to the player to impress at the respective clubs during this period, but the fact he has been invited over by both gives an indication of how well regarded he is as a player.

Given his age, this isn’t a signing for the first-team, so there won’t be a mad rush for any party to get this over the line. The youngster is sure to go back to Sweden, assess his options and see if any formal offers materialise.

You would say that he fits the profile of the sort of signing that both clubs make, particularly Sunderland. The Black Cats have placed a huge emphasis on signing young players in the past few years, and it’s a strategy that has worked, so it’s no surprise they will keep doing that.

Plus, that has a knock-on effect, as players know there is a pathway to the first-team on Wearside, which makes them a very attractive option to those with potential.

Sunderland & Norwich summer transfer plans

As mentioned, Norwich would not be signing Granstrom for the here and now, so it’s not a signing that is going to impact their promotion push.

The Canaries have done some good business this summer, adding experience to the ranks, but they’re a club that always has one eye on the future. David Wagner will feel that more quality is needed to add to the group if they are to be successful this season, but we know that he is working under a budget, so it will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, it’s a similar story for Sunderland, who will be keen to improve their first-team squad ahead of the deadline, having lost some influential figures from last season so far.

Mowbray has been busy in the market so far, again with a focus on young, exciting players who they hope will kick-on and fulfil their potential in the north-east.