Sunderland news round-up: Significant off-field appointment close, Johnson provides injury update, Player agrees new deal

Sunderland are back in action against Oxford on Good Friday, with Lee Johnson’s side looking to continue their fine form that has seen them close the gap on the top two.

With ten games to go in League One, the Black Cats will be confident of sealing an automatic return to the second tier, and they are actually favourites for the title.

Despite that, Johnson won’t let complacency creep in, and his only focus will be on beating the U’s tomorrow and ensuring momentum remains for the run-in.

The international break arguably came at the wrong time for Sunderland, with attention switching to international football for some. Nevertheless, things haven’t been quiet at the Stadium of Light, and here we provide you with all the latest news from the club…

Stuart Harvey to be new Head of Recruitment

New owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has wasted little time in making his mark on the club, with a series of off-field appointments in recent weeks showing that he means business.

And, another is set to follow, with Shaun Harvey set to leave Blackburn to take up the head of recruitment role with the Wearside outfit.

Whilst an official announcement hasn’t been made yet, Rovers boss Tony Mowbray confirmed Harvey is departing.

“For Stuart it’s a positive for him, he had an offer he probably couldn’t refuse I’d suggest, he was headhunted, and he’s made the decision for his life and his career and I wish him well.”

Which club did Sunderland sign each of these 25 players from?

1 of 25 Who did Simon Mignolet join from? Anderlecht Club Brugge Sint-Truiden Beerschot

Johnson provides mixed injury update

There was mixed news on the injury front ahead of this very busy period, with the return of Jordan Jones the positive for the boss. Elsewhere, Johnson revealed that Denver Hume has a chance of featuring in the huge game at Peterborough on Easter Monday.

It wasn’t such good news on Tom Flanagan and Bailey Wright who remain out, although they should return before the season finishes.

Jack Diamond signs new long-term deal

As mentioned, the club have been putting long-term plans in place off the pitch, and they have moved to secure the future of Jack Diamond too.

The talented winger has broken into the squad in the current campaign, and his efforts have been rewarded with a new deal that will commit the north-east lad to Sunderland for a long time to come.