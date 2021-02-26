Sunderland news round-up: Sanderson transfer latest, McLaughlin lifts lid on dressing room mood, Johnson gives injury update

It has been a very busy few weeks at Sunderland, with Kyril Louis-Dreyfus completing his purchase of the League One club.

The 23-year-old billionaire has already started making his mark with a series of off the pitch decisions, whilst Lee Johnson’s men are trying to push for promotion in the third tier.

With the new owner in place, and the team playing well, there is a lot of optimism around the Stadium of Light right now.

So, the main focus at the club will be on tomorrow’s game with Crewe, but there has still been a lot of news coming out of Sunderland, and here we round-up anything major…

Dion Sanderson considered for permanent deal

One of the standout players in recent weeks has been defender Sanderson.

Having had to be patient after joining on-loan from Wolves, the youngster is now starring for the Black Cats, impressing with his positional play and composure.

Therefore, it’s been suggested by the Daily Mail that the Wearside outfit are keen to sign Sanderson permanently in the summer, although it remains to be seen whether Wanderers will sell the academy graduate.

Which club did Sunderland sign each of these 25 players from?

1 of 25 Who did Simon Mignolet join from? Anderlecht Club Brugge Sint-Truiden Beerschot

McLaughlin reveals dressing room lift

Conor McLaughlin has explained how the feel-good factor around the club has spread to the dressing room.

As mentioned, the fans are in high spirits following Louis-Dreyfus’ takeover, and the team are on a roll in League One.

And, speaking to the Sunderland Echo, the defender admitted that whilst they can’t get complacent, there is more ‘positivity’ around the place.

Johnson provides injury latest

The only focus of the manager will be how his team can beat Crewe tomorrow, and he could be boosted by the return of Josh Scowen.

That’s after Johnson told the club’s official site he could have the ex-Barnsley man back.

There wasn’t such good news elsewhere though, with Tom Flanagan and Ross Stewart remaining out.