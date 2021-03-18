Sunderland news round-up: Ross Stewart verdict, injury setback, Sanderson transfer message

Sunderland must be feeling untouchable at the moment.

Victory over Accrington Stanley on Wednesday night has made it 10 games without defeat for the Black Cats who are now firmly in contention for an automatic promotion spot.

But with two months left of the season there’s still plenty to play for.

With attention now turning to the weekend’s clash with Lincoln City there’s plenty of news stories doing the rounds on the Sunderland beat.

Here’s the latest news to come from the Stadium Of Light.

Ross Stewart ‘a coup’

Lee Johnson was full of praise for the striker after he netted on his debut against Accrington Stanley.

Stewart arrived from Ross County in the January transfer window, and according to Johnson, he’s already showing is worth both on and off the pitch.

As quoted by Chronicle Live, Johnson said: “It was a good change in terms of sending Rossco [Stewart] on, we needed that bit more of a platform because we were asking Charlie [Wyke] to do a lot against three big lads,” said Johnson.

“So it was just a tactical tweak and I was delighted for him to come on and score his goal – that’s one game, one goal, one medal!

“We’ve missed him, I think. I believe in what a good player he is because we did our research into him not only as a footballer, but as a human as well.

“I hope he can make an impact because we signed him to be a key part of the squad.

“We spent money when no-one is really spending money, so I think that shows how much we believe in him. It was a coup.”

Sunderland injury update

Lee Johnson has claimed that Bailey Wright has suffered a setback in his recovery from injury.

The defender hasn’t featured in over a month, and according to the head coach, his return is likely to come after the likes of Aiden O’Brien and Jordan Jones.

As quoted by Chronicle Live, Johnson said: “I was happy that we could use the squad, we’ve still got some really good players to come back in and they are champing at the bit, Bailey Wright, Aiden O’Brien, Jordan Jones and players like those.

“It’s nice to have the options going into the last eight weeks or so of the season.

“First to return will probably be O’Brien, then Jordan. Bailey Wright is a bit of a frustrating one, we maybe pushed him a bit too early to try and make the final and that has just set him back a little I think.”

Kevin Phillips urges Sunderland to sign defender Dion Sanderson should stay with the Black Cats next term, according to the former Sunderland striker. Sanderson has been a key player in recent months, and according to Phillips, the defender is someone that Lee Johnson should look to re-sign next term. Speaking to Football Insider, Phillips said: “It is a difficult scenario if Sunderland were to go up. They will want to keep hold of him but it would be tough if a Premier League team comes in for him. “You would like to think that he would choose Sunderland over Sheffield United though. My advice would be stay. If he helps them get back to the Championship he will become a hero. There will be 35,000 maybe 40,000 fans in next season if they do. It will then sink in for him how massive and how great a club Sunderland is.”