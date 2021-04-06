Sunderland news round-up: Off-field appointment questioned, striker transfer blow, McGeady ‘the best player in the league’

Sunderland are facing a pivotal few weeks in their history.

After three seasons in League One the Black Cats are hoping that they can finally end their spell in the third tier by securing promotion to the Championship.

A win against Oxford United on Good Friday and a draw with Peterborough United saw them keep up the pace in the promotion hunt, but with Charlton Athletic next in line, there’s no time for rest in Lee Johnson’s camp.

With that in mind here’s the latest news to come from the Stadium Of Light.

Phillips casts doubt over off-field appointment

Kevin Phillips believes that the club’s appointment of James Young could be ‘confusing’ for the players.

Young was named as the club’s new head of analysis and data, and while the former forward believes that it’s a positive move, he has cast doubt on whether it’ll make a big difference.

Speaking to Football Insider, Phillips said: “It is positive news.

“Will it really make a big difference? Let’s be honest, it is just someone sitting on the computer every day.

“From my experience, these people can come in and confuse things. It is another opinion added into the mix.

“It is positive though because it shows you that Sunderland are trying to do the right things.

“Louis-Dreyfus wants to put his mark on the club which is quite right. If he feels that is the way to do it, then great.

“Ultimately, it is about getting it right on the pitch and at the moment you cannot argue with it.

“Now is the time to start making little adjustments in the background. This is a sign that they are moving in the right direction which is great.”

Sunderland dealt potential transfer blow

St Johnstone are working on a new contract for Guy Melamed, according to the club’s manager Callum Davidson.

The striker has been linked with a move away with his contract expiring this summer, leading to reported interest from Sunderland, Portsmouth and Ipswich Town.

But speaking to Not The Old Firm, Davidson said: ““Guy is out of contract at the end of the season. So we will see how he gets on. That’s among the priorities so we’ll work away at it.”

Aiden McGeady ‘the best player in the league’

Kevin Phillips has heaped praised on the Sunderland star after his crucial goal against Peterborough United.

The 35-year-old netted a free-kick to secure a 1-1 draw with the Posh in Monday’s huge promotion six-pointer, leading to praise from the former forward.

Speaking during his appearance on EFL On Quest, Phillips said: “He’s by far the best player in the league.

“When initially seeing (the goal) you think it’s top corner, but the keeper could have done better.

“Nevertheless, McGeady is the man at the moment and credit to Lee Johnson to getting him back on board and getting the best out of him.”