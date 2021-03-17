Sunderland news round-up: Middlesbrough plot double swoop, injury woe, Luke O’Nien’s future

Sunderland are facing a big week.

After securing victory in the Papa John’s Trophy final against Tranmere Rovers attention quickly turns to a League One double-header against Accrington Stanley and Lincoln City.

The Black Cats are firmly in the hunt for promotion and six points from six would do them the world of good.

But while matters on the pitch are important there’s also plenty going on in the papers.

Here’s the latest news from the Stadium Of Light.

Charlie Wyke and Jordan Jones targeted

Middlesbrough are plotting a move for the Sunderland duo, Football League World exclusively revealed.

Wyke has scored 26 goals for the Black Cats this term and faces an uncertain future with his Sunderland contract due to expire at the end of the season.

It’s said that the Teessiders are keeping tabs on his situation as they weigh up a potential summer move.

For Jones it could be a busy summer.

The Rangers man has fallen out of favour at Ibrox and after impressing for Sunderland in recent weeks there’s a growing list of interested parties.

Sunderland are also likely to be keen on a move but any move could be tricky if Lee Johnson’s side fall short in their push for promotion.

Luke O’Nien discusses future

The versatile defender has said that his future is in the hands of the club.

O’Nien is out of contract this summer and with no extension yet agreed there’s a degree of uncertainty over where his future lies.

But addressing his future, O’Nien says that he’s fully focused on helping the club to promotion before thinking about himself.

Quoted by Chronicle Live, O’Nien said: “It’s something that is out of my control.

“Contracts are dealt with by the club, so our focus just has to be on what we can control.

“My focus is on training as hard as I can, giving my all for the club and the rest of the boys, come the end of the season we have to get that promotion and then it is up to the club what they do.”

Sunderland handed injury blow

Tom Flanagan faces up to a month on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury.

Lee Johnson was discussing the defender in an injury update ahead of the Accrington Stanley match, and while he had good news regarding Denver Hume, his update on Flanagan wasn’t as upbeat.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Johnson said: “Denver has now trained without restriction.

“The next step for him is to try to look at a consistent training period and minutes, so we might try to arrange a game next week behind closed doors at home against a local team.”

“Tom Flanagan is out with a hamstring injury and best case he’s going to be out for three to four weeks, which is disappointing.