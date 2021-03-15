Sunderland news round-up: Louis-Dreyfus reacts to Wembley win, Jones set for summer transfer saga, Player mystery revealed

It’s a great time to be a Sunderland fan right now – their club is in the League One play-off places and the first bit of silverware since 2007 was achieved at Wembley.

Lynden Gooch’s 57th minute strike was enough to see off gutsy League Two side Tranmere Rovers, and whilst the EFL Trophy isn’t at the top of Lee Johnson’s agenda this season, it will be a real confidence boost to have it under their belt as they approach some key league games.

There’s a few stories coming out of the weekend success though – let’s round up everything on Wearside.

Louis-Dreyfus gives nod to Carter

Sunderland finally got their hands on some silverware yesterday when winning the 2021 EFL Trophy, and new owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus gave a nod to a past Black Cats great on Instagram following the victory.

As James Copley re-posted on Twitter, Louis-Dreyfus shared a picture of Raich Carter, a local lad who scored 118 goals for Sunderland in his playing days, and it was an image of him holding the FA Cup following their 1937 final win against Preston North End.

It just proves that the Swiss youngster simply gets what the club is about and it’s something that their fans will absolutely love to see.

Black Cats set for Jones transfer saga

Sunderland took winger Jordan Jones on loan from Rangers in the previous transfer window, and he’s had an electric start to life on Wearside.

The 26-year-old has scored twice and assisted three times in nine outings, and that form has attracted the attention of Championship clubs according to TEAMtalk.

Cardiff, Barnsley, Stoke and Middlesbrough are all reportedly monitoring Jones’ progress, and with the Northern Ireland international apparently free to leave Ibrox in the summer, it’s set to be a free-for-all for his services.

Sunderland though will be hoping he stays put at the Stadium of Light after the impact he’s already made, but they may need to cough up a fee for his services.

Player mystery unravels

There were a number of youngsters on Sunderland’s bench for the Trophy clash against Tranmere yesterday, but there was an unfamiliar face that appeared in Aiden O’Brien’s social media post following the win.

Some fans were frantically trying to find out who the youngster in question is, and the Sunderland Echo have uncovered the whole story.

The player in question is under-16’s starlet Francis Okoronkwo, who was apparently invited as part of the squad to Wembley for his ‘football education’.

That could mean he’s the next starlet in like to come through the Academy of Light, but we’ll have to wait a few years to see what happens there…