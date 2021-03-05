Sunderland news round-up: Kyril Louis-Dreyfus latest and player uncertain on Black Cats future

Sunderland are in a rich vein of form going to Saturday’s game against Rochdale at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats have won five out of their last six matches in all competitions and are keeping up the pressure on the League One automatic places.

Lee Johnson’s side secured a narrow victory over Swindon Town on Tuesday night with a single goal from Charlie Wyke being enough to give them all three points.

They face a struggling Rochdale side that has not tasted victory since the end of January and have lost five of their last seven games.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, we look at the latest Sunderland news:

New chairman pledges ‘success and sustainability’

New Sunderland chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has written to several supporters thanking them for their passionate support during a difficult period for the club.

“It is fair to say that the takeover process took longer than we anticipated,” the 23-year-old wrote as reported in the Sunderland Echo, “but I am incredibly grateful for the patience you have shown I have been overwhelmed by the support I have received.

“As a new chapter in Sunderland AFC’s history begins, I wanted to write to you personally ahead of our journey together.

“We will suffer setbacks and something things will not fall our way, but throughout this project, we will work with you and together, I truly believe we can bring success and sustainability to the club.”

Striker will have to wait until the summer to know his future

Sunderland striker Will Grigg, who is on loan at MK Dons, says his future will most likely be decided come the end of the season.

It has not happened for the Northern Ireland international since his big-money move to Wearside from Wigan Athletic in January 2019 with a return of just eight goals in 60 appearances.

Grigg returned to his former club on loan in February and has found the back of the net three times in six games, but would not commit when asked he would return to Stadium MK on a permanent basis.

“I’ve got another year left at Sunderland so it’s not something I can really talk about.” he told MKCitizen.

“We’ll see what happens over the summer and it’s not really something I can comment on at the moment because there are so many factors involved. I’m happy at the moment and we’ll go from there.”