Sunderland news round-up: Forward returns, Dion Sanderson latest, Phillips issues prediction on Will Grigg

Sunderland are sat fourth in the League One table with a 2-0 win over relegation-threatened Rochdale at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

The Black Cats certainly seem to be heading in the right direction under the management of Lee Johnson, and the club’s supporters will be hoping that he can guide them to promotion back into the Championship this term.

They’re just five points adrift of second-placed Peterborough United in the table, and you would imagine that Johnson and his squad will fancy their chances of sneaking into the automatic promotion places before the conclusion of this year’s league campaign.

This year’s league campaign is Sunderland’s third season out of the second-tier, and the Stadium of Light faithful will be eager to see their side return to the second-tier after a frustrating few years in League One.

We take a look at the latest news surrounding Sunderland heading into an important week in their bid for promotion from League One.

Sanderson speaks out on his future

Dion Sanderson was one of the standout players for Sunderland in their 2-0 win over Rochdale at the weekend, with the on-loan Wolves defender scoring his first goal for the Black Cats.

The defender has been linked with a move to both Sunderland and Sheffield United in recent weeks, but admitted that he’s not being distracted by any rumours over his future at Wolves.

“For the time being I’m just enjoying my football really – taking it game by game, winning and enjoying it. I haven’t really thought much of it, it’s just enjoying my football.”

Forward returns from injury lay-off

Sunderland have recently named Benjamin Kimpioka in their starting XI for the Under-23s match against local rivals Newcastle United.

The forward is yet to make an appearance for the Black Cats’ senior team this term due to injury, and will be hoping that he still has a role to play in their promotion bid this term if he can stay injury-free.

Was it Aiden McGeady or Charlie Wyke that did these things?

1 of 15 Born in April 1986 Aiden McGeady Charlie Wyke

Kevin Phillips issues prediction on Will Grigg

Grigg is currently playing for MK Dons whilst on loan from Sunderland, and has scored three goals in seven appearances for them in all competitions this term.

Speaking in an interview with Football Insider, former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips has predicted that Grigg doesn’t have a future at the Stadium of Light when he returns from his loan spell.

“I don’t think there is any way back for him at Sunderland. I think it is a club he will never perform at. Some clubs do not suit a player and sometimes you cannot put your finger on it.”