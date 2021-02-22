Sunderland news round-up: Dreyfus prepares six-figure investment, Charlie Wyke’s contract, players’ meeting with the owner

What a week it has been for Sunderland AFC.

Three victories in just seven days was just the start as the club established themselves in League One’s top six and secured a spot in the Papa John’s Trophy final at Wembley next month.

Of course there’s been the small matter of the club’s takeover from 23-year-old Kyril Louis-Dreyfus that was completed last week.

Since then there’s been plenty of good news to come out of the club.

Here’s the latest news from the Stadium Of Light.

Sunderland set for six-figure pitch investment

The Black Cats are preparing to invest a significant sum into improving the playing surface at the Stadium Of Light.

Head coach Lee Johnson has recently gone on the record to express his dissatisfaction with the playing surface at their home ground – a message that the new Sunderland owner has immediately put into action. It’s claimed that Dreyfus is reportedly set to invest £500,000 in the turf which will take it to a level similar to that at Tottenham Hotspur’s state-of-the-art new stadium.

Kevin Phillips tips Charlie Wyke for new deal

The Sunderland legend has urged the club to offer Charlie Wyke a new contract.

The player has been in stunning form this season after scoring 22 goals already, and according to Phillips, tying him down to a new deal must be a priority.

Speaking to Football Insider, Phillips said: “I think he deserves a contract extension.

“He has been their main man this season. The big worry right now is that if he gets injured, who is going to score the goals to maintain their promotion push?

“He deserves a new deal. His record speaks for itself this season. Regardless of whether they go up or not I expect the club to offer him a new deal.

“I would keep him and bring in some more players to compete with him. If they go up, why would you not keep him? He is a handful. He gives Sunderland a different kind of dimension.

“It remains to be seen whether Lee Johnson sees him as a player for the Championship but it can be difficult to find a striker who can score goals regularly. Wyke has shown he can do that.

“He is also developing an excellent relationship with Aiden McGeady. Their combination is excellent.”

Dion Sanderson discusses Dreyfus message

The on-loan Sunderland defender has revealed that the new owner had a meeting with the players to introduce himself.

Dreyfus has big plans for the Black Cats and according to Sanderson, the 23-year-old delivered a clear message of what he wants from the team.

As quoted by Chronicle Live, Sanderson said: “There’s always things going on and the players are interested in what’s going on around the club.

“We had the meeting about it and all the players are delighted.

“It’s change, we adapt to it and it’s good for the club.

“We had a little meeting with him and he spoke to us.

“We had a good chat, all the boys, and he’s shown us a good understanding of what he wants and what he wants from us.”