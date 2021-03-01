Sunderland news round-up: Deal for Rangers man discussed, major injury blow, high-profile boardroom exit

Sunderland are gearing up for a crucial few weeks.

The Black Cats are targeting promotion to the Championship at the third time of asking and will need to ensure that they continue picking up results in the coming weeks.

But what are the biggest stories on the Sunderland beat right now?

Here’s the latest news from the Stadium Of Light…

Major injury blow

Lee Johnson has confirmed that Grant Leadbitter’s injury doesn’t look good.

The midfielder was brought off against Crewe Alexandra after dislocating his shoulder, and according to the boss, it remains to be seen how long he’ll be out for.

As quoted by the Northern Echo, Johnson said: “It’s not good.

“It popped out of its joint. Credit to the Crewe doctor and the physios of both clubs because somehow they managed to pop it back in.

“You could hear from his scream the pain he was in. I was worried about that but sometimes when you put it straight back in it gives you half a chance to heal better and quicker rather than have to pin it or anything like that. So we’ll have to see.

“It originally happened in the Ipswich game. Since then he’s had a couple of injections in it so obviously there is a weakness there. I hope we don’t lose him for too long because obviously he is a really important player for us.”

High-profile boardroom exit

Sunderland have confirmed that the departure of Angela Lowes.

The club’s finance director has stepped down from her position at the club, signalling a new chapter at the club under Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

A statement on the club’s website read: “Sunderland AFC today announced that long-serving Finance Director Angela Lowes is to step down from her role with immediate effect.

“Angela has been a loyal servant to the club for more than 20 years, having joined in 2000 and been a member of the Board of Directors since 2011.

“The club would like to thank Angela for all she has done for the club and we wish her all the best.”

Sunderland urged to avoid Jermain Defoe deal

Kevin Phillips believes that the Black Cats should look to avoid a move for the Rangers man.

The striker was a popular figure at the Stadium Of Light, but according to Phillips, it’s not a deal that would be worth doing.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “Would Lee Johnson want him around?

“I am not so sure. Defoe has been a magnificent player but I do not know if a return to the Stadium of Light would be right.

“Sunderland have been down that route before with players and manager and it has not worked.

“Defoe would command a decent wage as well. He would not come cheap, even at his age.

“I think it is time to start fresh, move on and look to the youth. Look at players who will be there for a while, not just someone who would be there for a year.

“Defoe has been fantastic and was fantastic at Sunderland but I would look elsewhere. I would take a different approach because it has backfired in the past.”