Sunderland news round-up: Charlie Wyke interest builds, Dion Sanderson blow, pre-Plymouth injury update

Sunderland are enduring a horrible run of form at the moment.

Despite being in the heart of the automatic promotion race just a month ago, the Black Cats have since gone seven matches without securing a victory in League One.

The most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Blackpool on Tuesday night which means that they’re yet to confirm their spot in the play-offs.

With just two league matches remaining there’s plenty of work for Lee Johnson’s side to do and the challenge will be on focusing his team as the news wheel continues to turn around the club.

Here’s the latest news to come from the Stadium Of Light.

Interest builds in Charlie Wyke

The Sunderland attacker is attracting the interest of Nottingham Forest, Cardiff City, Millwall and Middlesbrough, according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

Wyke has enjoyed a wonderful season so far after finding the net on 30 occasions for Sunderland as they look to secure promotion to the Championship.

With his contract due to expire this summer it means that interest in building in his services which means that the 28-year-old could have a very big decision to make at the end of the campaign.

Dion Sanderson out for the season

The central defender may have played his last game for Sunderland after being ruled out for the rest of the season.

Sanderson has been a revelation since moving to the club on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers and was responsible for helping the club into promotion contention during the second half of the season.

However if the Black Cats are to go up they’ll need to do it without the defender who will miss the rest of the campaign with a back injury.

Injury worries

Lee Johnson could be without a couple of players for this weekend’s clash with Plymouth Argyle.

Sunderland are already challenging for promotion without a number of their defensive players with Conor McLaughlin, Jordan Willis, Tom Flanagan and now Dion Sanderson ruled out.

But the head coach has given good news in that McLaughlin and Flanagan are progressing well as they close in on a return to action.