Sunderland news round-up: Black Cats target ex-Man United man, striker contract boost, Lee Johnson’s Wembley message

Sunderland are in the middle of a massive week in their season.

After a crucial victory against Portsmouth boosted their promotion hopes on Tuesday evening attention now turns to Sunday’s Papa John’s Trophy final against Tranmere Rovers.

The next few weeks are massive in the Black Cats’ history and that means that there’s plenty of news coming out of Wearside at the moment.

Here are the latest stories to emerge from the Stadium Of Light…

Sunderland eye non-league star

The Black Cats have handed a trial to Gateshead’s Danny Greenfield, according to the Sunderland Echo.

The midfielder has reportedly joined the club on a two-week trial ahead of a potential move to Wearside.

Green started his career with Manchester United and also spent time with Barnsley before being released in 2019.

Since then he’s been playing Sunderland’s neighbours Gateshead in the National League North but had the season brought to a premature end due to the ongoing pandemic.

Think you’re a big Sunderland fan? Take our 18 question quiz to find out<strong>

1 of 18 What year were Sunderland formed? 1879 1880 1881 1882

Contract boost

Sunderland hold an option to extend Benji Kimpioka’s contract by 12 months, according to Chronicle Live.

The young forward is tipped for a bright future at the Stadium Of Light but has endured a frustrating campaign due to injury but recently returned in the under-23s clash with Newcastle United.

Kimpioka penned a new deal in October and it seems that the Black Cats hold the cards with regards to his future as they prepare to make some big decisions on the contract front.

Lee Johnson’s Wembley message

The Sunderland boss has urged his players to be on their game as they prepare for the weekend’s Papa John’s Trophy final.

The Wearsiders will take on League Two side Tranmere Rovers, but according to Johnson, there will be no room for complacency.

Speaking to the Northern Echo, he said: “We’re not going there for a day out to enjoy ourselves. Our attitude is very much that we’ve got to go and win at Wembley. It’s a game we want to win.

“The danger is that we’re playing a side from the league below, so there will be certain assumptions that go along with that. But we’re playing a team that are flying. They’re doing well in the league and they’ve got a really experienced squad.

“In fact, I bet there’s as many, if not more, Championship appearances in that Tranmere side than there is in ours. You’ve got (David) Nugent in there, (James) Vaughan, although he’s now injured, and players like (Jay) Spearing and (Liam) Feeney.

“These players are really experienced, and they can turn it on. This certainly isn’t going to be a walk in the park or a day we can just go into with the mindset of enjoying ourselves. We’ve got to be really focused on our performance, and making sure we do all the bits that go into that extremely well.”