Sunderland news round-up: Black Cats suffer player blow, Will Grigg latest, Big plans for Stadium of Light

Sunderland strengthened their promotion credentials last night following a one-goal victory over Swindon Town at the Stadium of Light.

A late comeback over Crewe at Gresty Road at the weekend clearly motivated Lee Johnson’s men, but it was a bit of a slog against a struggling Swindon side.

It was the man of the moment who was the difference for the Black Cats though, with Charlie Wyke striking his 23rd goal of the season to take all three points.

Let’s look at the news coming out of that game and anything else surrounding the Wearsiders today.

McLaughlin faces injury lay-off

There was a notable absentee from the Sunderland line-up last night and it was of Conor McLaughlin.

The Northern Ireland international had been playing on the right-side of a back three but he was missing and replaced by Max Power last night.

McLaughlin recently had a hernia operation and Lee Johnson revealed that he needs a painkilling injection, so he will likely be missing whilst that is sorted and it only worsens the Black Cats’ defensive crisis.

Grigg impressing at MK Dons

Will Grigg has not been a successful transfer for Sunderland, with the club shelling out £3 million for the striker back in 2019 and he’s failed to convert goals in that time.

A return to familiar surroundings though is helping to bring out the best in him once again though as he joined Milton Keynes Dons in the January transfer window on a loan deal.

And Grigg is doing for the Dons what he couldn’t do for Sunderland – scoring goals – netting his third in six outings last night in a 3-2 loss to Gillingham.

A rejuvenated, confident Grigg could be an asset to Sunderland next season, but it’s more likely that his deal at the Dons could be converted into a permanent one.

Stadium of Light on standby

Football fever could be about to takeover England this summer, with Boris Johnson offering to host the whole of Euro 2020 in the country.

And according to The Sun – via the Sunderland Echo – the Stadium of Light is one of the stadiums that would be picked to host games should Johnson’s plans get approved.

It would be a boost for Sunderland as a club as it would get their facilities broadcasted once again on the world stage, and it could also boost the local area with people coming to the area for games and spending money.