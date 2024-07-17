Sunderland are hoping to improve upon a disappointing 2023/24 season under new manager Regis Le Bris.

The Black Cats finished 16th in the Championship last season, in what was a frustrating campaign on Wearside after recording a top-six finish the season prior.

Sunderland fans had envisioned their side kicking on last year, but instead, both Mike Dodds and Michael Beale both could not seem to get the best out of an undoubtedly talented squad.

Le Bris' appointment is a vital one for the Sunderland board to get right, as they've come under increasing scrutiny in recent times. As such, supporters will be hoping their star players stay, and that the French boss is backed in the market.

Football League World takes a look at all the latest transfer news and stories coming out of the Stadium of Light.

Udinese open Ekwah talks

According to Sports World Ghana, Serie A side Udinese have opened talks to sign Sunderland's French midfielder Pierre Ekwah this summer, with an official offer already on the table.

This claim has been backed up by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who states that negotiations over a possible deal are 'ongoing'.

Ekwah's 23/24 stats (all comps), per FotMob Appearances Goals Assists 42 5 2

It's unknown at this stage what the fee would be for the 22-year-old, but with Ekwah under contract at the SoL until 2027, the Black Cats are under no pressure to sell and would therefore likely command a sizeable fee for him.

They may well need to, however, as The Sunderland Echo understands that his former academy side, West Ham, would be due 35 percent of the profits Sunderland make from any Ekwah sale.

Dan Ballard interest despite injury woes

It has been confirmed that centre-back Dan Ballard will miss up to six weeks after sustaining a knee injury in the club's recent pre-season friendly against South Shields.

This will curtail Ballard's chance to start the season for Sunderland, in what is a disappointing setback for the club, as the former Arsenal defender has developed into one of their most important players.

His performances in a Sunderland shirt haven't gone unnoticed either, as journalist Michael Graham revealed on Tuesday that the defender is a 'major target' for French Ligue 1 side RC Lens.

Incidentally, the French top-flight side is where long-time managerial target Will Still has ended up this summer.

Sunderland set minimum Hume asking price

According to journalist Michael Graham, Sunderland have set a '£10m and we'll talk' message to any would-be suitors for their Northern Irish international, Trai Hume.

This comes in the wake of Turkish giants Galatasaray having a reported £7m bid rejected on Tuesday for the 22-year-old, who is contracted at the SoL until 2027.

The Sunderland Echo contradict that report, however, as whilst they confirm interest in Hume does exist, they are of the understanding that no official bids have yet been made for him.

Graham doesn't believe that will be the last they've heard in terms of interest in their star right-back this summer, which is understandable given his impressive 2023/24 campaign on Wearside that saw him make 47 appearances for the club.

Black Cats handed Jack Clarke boost

Despite ongoing uncertainty surrounding the future of arguably Sunderland's biggest star, Jack Clarke has handed supporters a significant boost of confidence that he could stay on Wearside beyond this summer.

Speaking with The Northern Echo, the former Spurs and Leeds United winger said: "I'd like to think I can keep improving and as a team we can keep improving, but they might just be words. But you'd like to think I can and we can and that's what I'm striving for so we'll see.

"In a sense (last season was really good) but I still feel like I could have brought a lot more. I'll try to bring a lot more as the season unfolds. There was still a lot of chances I missed and still a lot more I could have done, hopefully I'll bring that this season.

"Thankfully for me the break came at a good time to give my injury a rest and time to heal. Like everyone else, I'm still trying to get up to match speed and fitness and dust off the cobwebs. Hopefully by the time the season starts I'll be back at my best."

Sunderland make Mendy approach

According to French sports outlet Foot Mercato on Tuesday, Sunderland have lodged a bid to sign Caen striker Alexandre Mendy.

They confirm that last season's Ligue 2 top scorer has not travelled with the Caen squad on their pre-season trip to Switzerland this week.

Foot Mercato state that Sunderland have already made a formal approach for the 30-year-old, with negotiations currently underway over a possible move.

The big striker scored 23 times in 39 total appearances for Caen last season, and would potentially provide the prolific centre-forward that Sunderland have lacked in recent times.