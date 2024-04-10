Highlights Sunderland face a crucial summer after sacking Michael Beale, placing focus on next managerial appointment and potential player departures.

Goalkeeper Anthony Patterson's future at Sunderland is uncertain, with interest from Premier League clubs like Arsenal and Newcastle United after a solid season performance.

Patterson's potential departure could lead to a chain of player movements, especially with Newcastle United eyeing Aaron Ramsdale as a replacement option.

It is a crucial summer coming up for Sunderland after a disappointing season in the Championship.

The Black Cats made the controversial decision to sack Tony Mowbray in December despite sitting just outside the play-off places, replacing him with Michael Beale, and it is fair to say the move did not work out.

Beale was an unpopular appointment among Sunderland supporters, and he was sacked in February after winning just four of his 12 games in charge, with Mike Dodds taking charge until the end of the season.

Dodds enjoyed an impressive caretaker spell after Mowbray's exit, and while he has found it tougher this time around, his side did pick up an excellent point in the 0-0 draw with promotion hopefuls Leeds United at Elland Road on Tuesday night.

The Black Cats currently sit in mid-table, and with nothing left to play for this season, attention is turning to the next managerial appointment.

Alex Neil, Marek Papszun, Paul Heckingbottom, Steve Cooper, Will Still, Roy Keane, Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, Scott Parker and Danny Rohl have all been linked with the role, and after Beale's disastrous tenure, there is pressure on owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus to get this appointment right.

Underwhelming campaign could lead to tricky Sunderland summer

After an underwhelming campaign, Sunderland could be vulnerable to losing some of their key players, such as Anthony Patterson, Dan Ballard, Dan Neil and Jack Clarke.

Despite his side's struggles, Patterson has enjoyed another strong season between the sticks, and it is possible that the Black Cats' local rivals Newcastle United could have an impact on the goalkeeper's future.

Newcastle United could play a role in Anthony Patterson's Sunderland exit

After returning from a loan spell at Notts County, Patterson established himself as Sunderland's number one goalkeeper in the second half of the 2021-22 season, helping the club to promotion from League One.

Patterson remained first choice last season as the Black Cats reached the Championship play-offs in their first year back in the division, and he has been an ever-present in the league this campaign, keeping 12 clean sheets in 42 appearances.

Anthony Patterson's Championship stats for Sunderland this season (according to Sofascore) Appearances 42 Clean sheets 12 Saves per game 2.7 Saves made 112 Goals prevented 3.56 Penalties saved 1

The 23-year-old's performances have not gone unnoticed, with the likes of Liverpool, Leeds United, Leicester City and Manchester City all having previously been linked.

Arsenal are now the latest side to be credited with an interest in Patterson, with HITC claiming that the Gunners and Liverpool have both sent scouts to watch the goalkeeper in action.

David Raya is currently Arsenal's number one goalkeeper after joining on loan from Brentford in the summer, and the club are likely to take up their option to sign the Spaniard on a full-time basis for £27 million.

Should Raya make a permanent move to the Emirates Stadium, it seems certain that Aaron Ramsdale, who has been limited to just 11 appearances in all competitions this season, will depart.

Ramsdale will be desperate to play regular first team football in order to impress England manager Gareth Southgate, and Newcastle United are said to be keen on the 25-year-old.

With Martin Dubravka and Nick Pope both in their 30s, the Magpies are looking to bring in a younger option this summer, and as manager Eddie Howe has signed Ramsdale previously at Bournemouth, it would be no surprise to see him target a reunion at St James' Park.

Related New Will Still update emerges amid strong Sunderland AFC links The 31-year-old was linked with the Black Cats earlier this season

If Ramsdale does leave Arsenal, they will need a replacement, which could see them step up their pursuit of Patterson.

Sunderland could reportedly demand between £10 and £15 million for Patterson this summer, and given their vast financial resources, Arsenal would be able to meet that valuation.

Columbus Crew goalkeeper Patrick Schulte is also on the Gunners' radar, meaning they may decide against a move for Patterson, but with his list of suitors increasing, he could attract offers from other clubs.

Sunderland will be hoping to keep hold of Patterson, but it may be tough for them to turn down a sizeable bid from a Premier League side, and he is not the only player that could move on this summer. The sour note, though, could be Newcastle's role in those dominoes falling.