Sunderland need to address key area in the summer but shouldn’t reignite interest in Man Utd player: Opinion

Sunderland are in desperate need of rebuilding their forward department, with Joe Gelhardt set to return to parent club Leeds United in the summer and Ellis Simms heading back to Everton in January.

Their failure to fully address this area may come back to bite them between now and the end of the season in their quest to secure a place in the play-offs – but there’s another position that also needs to be looked at.

It may not be as pressing as the forward area – but the goalkeeping department is arguably weaker than it should be if they have any ambition of getting themselves back to the Premier League.

Think you’re a hardcore Sunderland fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 What year was Sunderland founded? 1879 1889 1899 1909

You would imagine a top-flight return would be a key goal considering how much time the Black Cats spent there during the previous decade – but back-to-back promotions may be a bit too ambitious at this stage despite their potential.

With this in mind, Anthony Patterson and Alex Bass are probably a solid duo for the moment, especially with the former putting in some excellent performances this term and solidifying his place as number-one stopper.

This is ideal for the Black Cats who will want to see him and his valuation continue to grow in the coming seasons, something that has been made possible by the Wearside outfit’s shrewd decision to tie him down to a long-term contract last summer.

Taking a closer look at Bass though, it’s perhaps unfair to make a judgement on him considering he hasn’t had a decent opportunity to shine this season.

But on paper, he doesn’t have any experience in the top two tiers of English football and it would be a big ask for him to step up if Patterson became unavailable for any reason.

A third keeper would be ideal when the summer comes along – and they could probably afford to bring one in considering Bass isn’t likely to be on a sizeable wage after signing from League One outfit Portsmouth.

But what do they need in a second-choice keeper? They definitely need someone with experience at a high level, someone who is happy to sit on the bench when Patterson is thriving and someone who can step up and be solid if or when required.

There may be free-agent options for the Black Cats to pursue – but with the club likely to have strengthened their ties with Manchester United with Amad Diallo thriving on Wearside – they could potentially reignite their interest in Matej Kovar who was linked with a switch last summer.

Unfortunately, this wouldn’t be a good move for the player because he isn’t guaranteed to win game minutes and with that in mind, this deal wouldn’t benefit United who will want to see him grow and/or sell him for as much money as possible in the future.

And for the Black Cats, they would risk ruining their relationship with the Red Devils if they don’t play Kovar often.

That’s the last thing the Championship side will want considering how they have richly benefitted from Diallo’s stay – and they won’t want to keep one of their assets in Patterson out of the starting lineup in favour of a loan player either.

A more experienced option is required.