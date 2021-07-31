Sunderland nearing transfer agreement with Championship club

Sunderland are targeting the loan signing of Sheffield United attacker Daniel Jebbison, a report from The Northern Echo has revealed.

A graduate of Sheffield United’s academy, Jebbison made four Premier League appearances for the Blades towards the end of last season.

The 18-year-old then became the youngest player to score on his first start in English football’s top-flight when he netted the only goal in his side’s 1-0 win at Everton.

Now it seems as though the teenager could be set for a temporary move elsewhere this summer, in order to enjoy more regular game time.

According to this latest update, the Black Cats are keen on a deal for Jebbison, and it appears they may have an advantage in the battle for his services.

It is thought that a number of clubs are keen on a deal for Jebbison, but with the striker in attendance for Sunderland’s friendly win over Hull on Friday, Lee Johnson’s side could well be leading the race to sign the teenager.

So far this summer, Sunderland have completed three senior signings, with midfielders Corry Evans and Alex Pritchard joining permanently, and defender Callum Doyle moving on loan from Manchester City.

The Verdict

This is an interesting one to consider from a Sunderland perspective I think.

Having seen Charlie Wyke and Chris Maguire depart the club already this summer, the Black Cats do need to add some extra firepower to their attack.

Jebbison is clearly a promising player who has the potential to make an impact at a higher level, so he could well be a useful option for Lee Johnson’s side in the coming campaign.

However, given Sunderland will be expected to challenge for promotion this summer, it would be putting a lot of pressure on an 18-year-old with just a handful of senior appearances – such as Jebbison.

As a result, you feel they may need to bring in another more experienced striker as well this summer, even if they get the Sheffield United man in the next few days.