Highlights Nazariy Rusyn, a Ukrainian forward, recently joined Sunderland and is slowly getting used to life in a completely different country.

He finds driving on the other side of the road as the most unusual thing and is still learning English to better communicate with his teammates.

Rusyn praised his new manager, Tony Mowbray, and expressed his desire to reach the level of his teammates as soon as possible. The atmosphere and the fans at the Stadium of Light have been impressive to him.

The Ukrainian forward joined the Black Cats late in the summer transfer window.

After picking up an injury early in the season, Nazariy Rusyn only made his Sunderland debut two-and-a-half weeks ago.

Before making the switch, Rusyn hadn't played for a team outside his home country.

Moving to a completely different part of the world is hard enough, but, when you combine that with the current state of his native land, it must have been a big shock for him.

Sunderland fans are yet to fully see his potential. They'll be hoping that once he gets used to the area and all of his teammates that he can add to what is already proving to be a formidable team.

Nazariy Rusyn on his new life in the northeast

It's only been a little over a month since the 24-year-old came to Sunderland. Speaking to Football 24, he's revealed what life has been like for him so far.

"I’m slowly getting used to everything," said Rusyn.

"I wouldn’t say that everything is very different. Although it’s hard - it’s a completely different country, not even European.

"The most unusual thing for me is that I have to drive on the other side of the road."

He said that he is learning English but that he still doesn't understand a lot of what his teammates and coaches say.

Every player, when joining a new club, has to think about the logistics of it; where they're going to live, how they are going to get around. Rusyn said that the club helped him with some of these things.

"The club gave me money to move. But in terms of a car, in terms of a house, they gave me people who could help me find one.

"I bought the car with my own money. I will also rent a house with my own money."

Nazariy Rusyn on new manager Tony Mowbray

The forward described his new boss as a "good uncle." He added "He's always reserved, calm, smiling. I am very impressed with him."

The Sunderland boss said, after one of the club's reserve games, that Rusyn will get more and more game time, but the 24-year-old wasn't as sure about this. "We’ll see how it goes. I definitely need to train, play and get fit. It’s a pity that I was out for a month when they were already playing.

"They have very good players and a good team. I want to reach their level as soon as possible."

Nazariy Rusyn on the Sunderland fans and the Stadium Of Light

The Black Cats' latest addition is currently living in a hotel next to the club's stadium. He spoke highly of the fans and the atmosphere that they create.

"Honestly, the atmosphere at my first home game, when I made my debut, was top notch. The fans and the stadium were top notch. I had a lot of fun."

The Ukranian said that he does get recognised by the fans, and he said that they're also quite easy to spot as well.

"Here, even on a normal day when there is no match, people wear Sunderland shirts," said Rusyn. "Both children and the elderly. Women and men. They love their club so much."