Sunderland will be hopeful of fighting for the Championship play-offs once more in 2024-25 after undergoing a significant summer change.

The Black Cats had a rather inconsistent 2023/24 Championship campaign due to multiple managerial changes. Tony Mowbray, Michael Beale and Mike Dodds all stood in the dugout at the Stadium of Light last season for Sunderland, but now there is a new permanent gaffer in charge.

Regis Le Bris was announced as head coach in June, after spending two seasons in charge of French club Lorient. Le Bris is rather unknown in the English game and ended last season with relegation to Ligue 2, so the appointment can be considered a risk, but Sunderland will be hopeful that his experience with working with a young squad will be beneficial.

In the season prior to last, he led Lorient to a 10th-placed finish in Ligue 1 with the fifth-youngest squad in the league, so the current youthful Sunderland squad could suit his style.

With the appointment being made in June, it has given Le Bris a full pre-season campaign to work with his new squad and get to know his players. Last season, the Black Cats struggled for goals from their strikers, with the majority of their goals coming from wingers and midfielders.

Le Bris will have to re-evaluate his forward options this summer if he is hopeful of a play-off run. One striker in particular that has a lot of work to do is Nazariy Rusyn, who has so far flattered to deceive in a Sunderland shirt.

Nazariy Rusyn's debut season at Sunderland was underwhelming

The Ukrainian striker signed for the Black Cats on Deadline Day last summer, having hit double figures for goals in the Ukrainian top tier in the season prior for Zorya Lugansk.

It took a little while for Rusyn to find game-time at the Stadium of Light as he was initially limited to cameos off the bench. Eventually, he earned a run of four league starts but failed to find the back of the net and also failed to see out the full 90 minutes.

In fact, he did not play a full 90 minutes in a Championship game all season, as he was substituted off in all nine of his league starts. He managed to score just two league goals in 21 appearances before picking up an injury in March which put him on the sidelines until the summer.

Nazariy Rusyn's 2023/24 Sunderland stats (all comps), as per transfermarkt Apps Goals Assists 22 2 1

His lack of goals became a frustration for the Sunderland faithful, who were forced to rely on the likes of Jack Clarke and Jobe Bellingham for goals.

At the end of the season, Mike Dodds decided to play either Bellingham or Adil Aouchiche as the sole striker as more of a false nine option, but both are attacking midfielders by trade, so Le Bris would prefer a natural number nine to occupy the central striker role in the upcoming seaosn.

Nazariy Rusyn needs to have a hot start to 2024-25 or risk Sunderland mid-season axe

It is absolutely vital that Rusyn, with a year behind him now in England, kicks on now after recovering from injuries as his Sunderland career is ultimately on the line.

He must improve on his form in front of goal from last season, otherwise he will be quickly replaced and he will find himself out of the squad.

So far in pre-season, Le Bris has favoured 19-year-old Eliezer Mayenda as his striker, with Rusyn being left on the bench. The Ukrainian must train well and prove his worth when he gets the opportunity to play, otherwise he could be set for a departure in January, where Sunderland will look to get some - or all - of their €2.5 million fee back.

Rusyn has had one full season in England but is yet to really impress, so his time to prove himself is most likely limited, especially as Sunderland will be looking at the transfer market to boost their forward options.

It was recently reported by Roker Report that Caen's 30-year-old striker Alexandre Mendy was due to undergo a medical at Sunderland after a prolific season in Ligue 2, which is bad news for Rusyn if a deal does materialise as it will push him down the pecking order.

It will mean more competition for places and less opportunities for the Ukrainian to prove himself and score goals. If he fails to perform in the early months of the 2024-25 campagin, the Black Cats may look to cash in over the winter, with the striker still having three years remaining on his contract.