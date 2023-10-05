Highlights Nazariy Rusyn is unsure if he will get more opportunities in Sunderland's starting lineup.

The striker has been made to wait for opportunities since joining from Zorya Luhansk in the summer.

However, the 24-year-old is aware of the high quality competition he faces for a place in the side.

It seems as though Nazariy Rusyn is bracing himself for something of a wait to get an opportunity in Sunderland's starting lineup this season.

That's after the striker admitted that he does not know if he is going to get more game time for Tony Mowbray's side in the future.

How has Rusyn's Sunderland career gone so far?

After a period of speculation, Rusyn completed his move to Sunderland on the final day of this summer's transfer window from Zorya Luhansk in his native Ukraine, for an undisclosed fee.

The striker signed a four-year contract with the Black Cats, securing his future at The Stadium of Light until the end of the 2026/27 season.

Initially, Rusyn had to wait to be eligible for selection for Tony Mowbray's side, while issues around his visa were solved.

With those having subsequently been sorted, the 24-year-old's game time has still been somewhat limited.

Up until now, the striker has made three Championship appearances for the Black Cats, all of which have come as a late substitute.

As a result, Rusyn has so far played just a handful of minutes for Sunderland, since completing his move to England.

Now it seems as though the striker is bracing himself for a wait to break into the starting lineup for now, with Rusyn well aware of the competition he is facing as he looks to break into the side.

What has Rusyn said about his Sunderland playing time?

With the striker having been made to wait for various reasons to break into the Black Cats team, it seems he now feels he has some catching up to do as he looks to break into the side.

As a result, Rusyn appears unsure as to whether he will be in the starting lineup anytime soon, although he does appear keen to get take his chance, should it arise in the near future.

Asked if he is expecting to get more game time for Sunderland, Rusyn told Football 24: "Honestly, I don’t know. We’ll see how it goes.

"I definitely need to train, play and get fit. It’s a pity that I was out for a month when they were already playing. They have very good players and a good team. I want to reach their level as soon as possible."

It has been an excellent start to the campaign for the Black Cats, as they look to back-up their run to the Championship play-offs from last season.

Following their 2-0 win at home to Watford on Wednesday night, Mowbray's side have now won five of their last six games, meaning they currently sit fourth in the second-tier standings.

Sunderland are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they host Middlesbrough at The Stadium of Light in a North-East derby.

Will Rusyn get his chance in Sunderland's starting line-up?

It would be no surprise to see Rusyn get more chances in Sunderland's starting lineup in the near future.

The Black Cats needed a striker during the summer transfer window, and the 24-year-old was brought in to do that job, so you would expect them to look to get a return on their investment in him at some point.

Indeed, Rusyn's record with Zorya last season was a good one, so it would make sense for Mowbray to try and take advantage of his goalscoring abilities in the near future.

It is also worth noting that with injuries taking their toll, and a small squad meaning there is not a lot of scope to rotate, the Black Cats will surely have to rely on Rusyn at some point.

With all that in mind, it does feel as though Rusyn should be ready to get his chance in Sunderland's starting XI sooner rather than later.