At the beginning of the 2022/23 campaign, there is no doubt that whilst Sunderland are an ambitious club, their first priority will have been to remain in the division.

Indeed, it made it even more incredible, then, that the Black Cats went on to earn themselves a spot in the play-offs on the final day of the campaign.

Not only did they make the play-offs, but they competed well in them, too.

They beat Luton Town 2-1 at the Stadium of Light last weekend, giving them an advantage heading into Tuesday night's second leg.

However, at Kenilworth Road, Luton ran out 2-0 winners on the night, sending the Hatters, and not Sunderland, to Wembley and the final, with a scoreline of 3-2 on aggregate.

Who is being lined up to replace Tony Mowbray at Sunderland?

Even before the season was over, reports were suggesting that Tony Mowbray could be replaced at Sunderland this summer.

Indeed, back in April, Fabrizio Romano claimed that the Black Cats were admirers of young Italian head coach Francesco Farioli.

Following the club's defeat last night, fresh reports have surfaced this morning casting further doubt over Mowbray's future.

Indeed, talkSPORT claim that Mowbray is now fighting to save his job at the Stadium of Light, with three names being lined up to replace him.

These are Red Bull Salzburg boss Matthias Jaissle, Francesco Farioli, and Gerhard Struber.

Will Sunderland sack Tony Mowbray?

Whilst I personally believe that Tony Mowbray should not be sacked by Sunderland, and that he has done a very good job at the Stadium of Light, if Sunderland are not going to proceed with their current boss, they must act quickly and decisively ahead of the new campaign so they are not left behind.

Indeed, by that I mean they must quickly make a definitive decision on firstly, whether or not Mowbray stays, and then secondly, if he goes, who comes in to replace him.

Clubs with settled managers, or appointments already made ahead of the new season already have an advantage as they will have been planning their transfer business for longer than Sunderland and their next boss, if indeed one arrives.

The longer the club goes on without action, the more of an advantage the club's Championship rivals with managers in place have on them.

As such, Sunderland must act quickly and decisively in the coming weeks so as to avoid being left behind by their league rivals ahead of the new season.