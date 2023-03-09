Sunderland must take advantage of Rangers uncertainty and line up summer move for 31-year-old: Opinion

Sunderland’s 5-1 defeat at home to Stoke City last time out was a painful reminder that the club still have a lot of work to do to become serious promotion candidates.

The rise under the current ownership has been impressive and central to that has been a smart recruitment strategy, which has seen a focus on signing younger players who can develop and thrive at the Stadium of Light.

However, the loss to the Potters was a reminder that there needs to be a balance, with a lack of experience proving costly.

Therefore, whilst the overall strategy is fine, this summer the Black Cats need to target one or two senior figures and Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack should come into their thinking.

Firstly, let’s not pretend this will be an easy deal to do, as Jack is playing under Michael Beale and you would imagine he is keen on staying at a club who are in Europe and regularly competing for trophies.

But, with his contract at Ibrox expiring in the summer, there is an opening that Sunderland should try and take advantage of.

At his best, Jack would be a major asset for Tony Mowbray’s side. He brings an intensity with his running, can keep possession well and will certainly add a physicality to the midfield.

As well as that, he is a leader, having captained former club Aberdeen and worn the armband on occasions in Glasgow.

Again, the absence of such a figure against Stoke was telling, with Sunderland conceding the second and third goals within four minutes and the final two goals within eight minutes.

When there needed to be a calming influence to ensure things didn’t get out of hand and that the team coped with adversity, it simply wasn’t there.

Of course, you don’t want to jump to conclusions on one game but the reality is that Mowbray’s side have lacked that know-how and game intelligence at critical moments this season, which is where Jack will help.

At 31, the Scotland international is at a stage in his career where he is probably about to sign his last major contract, so Sunderland should look to take capitalise on that and put down better terms than Rangers to the player.

Three successive defeats when it really mattered has left a top six finish looking a real long shot for Sunderland.

However, the building blocks are in place to ensure they have a good go again next season and adding an experienced figure like Jack to the heart of the midfield could ensure they do last the distance in 12 months time.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.