Sunderland are expected to be active in the transfer market this summer, as they look to build on the fine work done under Tony Mowbray.

Whilst the season ended in heartbreak, as they lost to Luton Town in the play-off semi-final, fans can recognise the progress that has been made.

Centre-back is a priority this summer

But, it’s now about building on that, and that will be about bringing in quality during the coming weeks. And, one area that the Black Cats will be desperate to improve is at centre-back.

Injuries to Dan Ballard and Danny Batth meant Sunderland had to play Luke O’Nien and Trai Hume in central defence during the run-in, including the defeat at Kenilworth Road, where they struggled to deal with the hosts' direct style.

Clearly, it’s an area they need to improve, so links to Wolves’ Dion Sanderson are encouraging.

The 23-year-old is out of favour at Molineux, with a permanent exit from his boyhood club expected in the summer - and some reports claim he could be available for just £2m.

Sanderson has had a successful loan at Sunderland in the past, but he has spent more time with Birmingham City, who are also keen, so that may give them an advantage.

However, there’s uncertainty surrounding the ownership at St. Andrew’s, with the latest updates suggesting that Tom Wagner’s takeover has been delayed.

Therefore, Sunderland should see this as a great opportunity to get ahead of Blues in the race for Sanderson.

In terms of his profile, the defender is exactly what they need.

We know that the recruitment at the Stadium of Light has centred on young players, and, at 23, Sanderson fits the bill. It’s an approach that has worked well for the club in the past 18 months, and it’s one they need to continue with.

More importantly though, Sanderson is a proven performer at this level. He has impressed with Birmingham over two seasons, and the fact he was handed the captaincy on occasions by John Eustace shows that he is a leader.

Adding such a character to the group will be beneficial to all at Sunderland, and Sanderson will see how other players have developed under Mowbray and feel that he can go the same way.

Of course, he will also have happy memories from his time on Wearside, so a return would seem to suit all parties.

Now, it’s about getting ahead of Birmingham to get this over the line, and, if it happens, it will be a brilliant start to this huge window for Sunderland.